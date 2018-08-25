Legislation by state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, that would set standards for inspections of apartment building balconies is headed to the desk of Gov. Jerry Brown for him to review and possibly sign, according to Hill's office.
Hill said Senate Bill 721, one of two bills this year that aim to improve oversight of contractors and balconies, sets requirements for inspections of load-bearing, elevated exterior elements at apartment buildings and complexes.
He said the elements to be scrutinized include outdoor balconies, decks, stairs and walkways.
Under SB 721, which the Senate approved on Tuesday, 15 percent of the load-bearing, elevated exterior elements of apartment buildings with three or more units must be inspected every six years.
Hill and Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, introduced the legislation in the aftermath of the collapse of a balcony at the Library Gardens apartment complex in Berkeley at 12:41 a.m. on June 16, 2015, that killed five students visiting from Ireland as well as a student from Rohnert Park.
Seven other people were critically injured when the fifth-story balcony, which was infested with dry rot, collapsed.
Hill said Jackie Donohoe of Rohnert Park, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ashley, and 21-year-old niece, Olivia Burke, died in the balcony failure, has represented the families of the victims and survivors at the legislative hearings conducted since the collapse.
Hill said Donohoe urged lawmakers at hearings this spring and summer to approve the bills to "make sure that no other families go through the living hell that we have."
Hill said, "We can prevent tragedies like the Berkeley balcony collapse with reasonable statewide inspection and repairs standards."
Hill said he and Skinner also introduced a companion bill, SB 1465, but it still awaits a vote by the state Assembly.
He said that bill sets reporting requirements for contractors who pay a million dollars or more to settle construction defect lawsuits involving load-bearing elements of multifamily rental resident structures.