Legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would allow the long-sought Napa Pipe mixed-use development to proceed, creating much-needed low-income housing, cleared the Senate on Thursday by unanimous vote.
“Napa desperately needs affordable and market-rate housing to help address our workforce needs and reduce commute traffic,” said Dodd, a former Napa County supervisor. “This bill will allow the city and county to work together to get critically needed housing built.”
The 154-acre Napa Pipe project, which calls for 945 housing units over several phases and a retail development, is spread across two jurisdictions – the city of Napa and Napa County. Senate Bill 235 would authorize the two public entities to enter an agreement to share credit for building homes in mandated annual reports to the Department of Housing and Community Development. The county of Napa, with support from the city, had requested the change in state law.
SB 235 heads next to the Assembly.