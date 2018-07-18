The California Supreme Court decided Wednesday to remove from the November ballot a measure aimed at dividing California into three states.
In a brief order, the court said it acted “because significant questions have been raised regarding the proposition’s validity and because we conclude that the potential harm in permitting the measure to remain on the ballot outweighs the potential harm in delaying the proposition to a future election.”
The court, meeting in closed session, also agreed to rule eventually on the measure’s constitutionality, a ruling that is likely to go against the initiative.
“They would not have removed it from the ballot unless it was their considered judgment that it is very likely not a valid measure that can go to the voters,” said University of Illinois law school Dean Vikram Amar.
The environmental group contended in its challenge that the measure amounted to a proposed revision of the state Constitution, which can be placed on the ballot only if two-thirds of both houses of the Legislature approve.
“Proposition 9 fundamentally conflicts with the Constitution and proposes instead to disregard and abolish California’s current governmental structure, including the Constitution’s declared freedoms,” the group said in written arguments to the court.
Proposition 9 would trigger a process for dividing California, but ultimately any such change would have to be approved by the U.S. Congress.
Tim Draper, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, sponsored the measure, arguing voters would have more say in a smaller state.
“The concept of breaking this enormous state into smaller, more manageable states is not new,” Draper told the court in written arguments. “In fact, the voters of California were asked to, and did approve, the Pico Act in 1859, which asked Congress to approve splitting the state into two.
“Congress never acted on that request, as it might not do if Proposition 9 is approved,” Draper said.
He said he was not properly served with the legal challenge and questioned why the environmental group waited until July to challenge the measure.
Draper submitted more than 600,000 signatures for the measure in April, substantially more than the 365,880 required. He said the measure qualified for the ballot on June 12.
Voters can amend California’s Constitution, though more signatures are needed to qualify a proposed constitutional amendment than a statute. Draper qualified Proposition 9 as a statute.
A more sweeping change to the basic plan of government is considered a constitutional revision.