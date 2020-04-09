State telemeeting about California fishing ban erupts into chaos. 'Make fishing great again!'

"Fascists!" another said.

"You cancel, we're just coming back," another said.

"Let's make fishing great again!" said another.

"Make a stand! Join the Klan!" said another as the meeting devolved into chaos.

At one point, someone broadcast what sounded like an evangelist's sermon.

The commission stopped the meeting because members of the five-member board couldn't get on the line and have a quorum, the majority of members needed to hold a vote.

"We're trying to work this out. This is a new system. This is a crisis," commission president Sklar said before getting cut off by an abrupt few seconds of silence.

State officials said they were trying to figure out a way to reschedule the meeting next week, while also trying to figure out a system that would allow them to better moderate public comments. When the meeting is rescheduled, it will be posted on the commission's website, sent out via listserv.