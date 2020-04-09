State telemeeting about California fishing ban erupts into chaos. 'Make fishing great again!'

The California Fish and Game Commission abruptly canceled a teleconference Thursday morning amid cries of "make fishing great again!" and "fascists!" before it could consider authorizing a limited ban on sportfishing in some areas.
Earlier this week, a group of conservative politicians, sheriffs and media outlets told their followers that Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration was planning to outright cancel the fishing season statewide because of COVID-19.
Some rural communities fear too many out-of-town anglers would import the new coronavirus and infect residents. About 1 million licensed anglers regularly fish California's waterways through the year, making the state one of the country's most active fishing states.
The intent of the state's proposed order was more limited, however. The Fish and Game Commission's teleconference meeting Thursday was supposed to decide whether to give emergency powers to Charlton Bonham, Newsom's appointee overseeing the Department of Fish and Wildlife, so he could close fishing season in certain areas at the request of local officials.
Almost immediately, the 8:30 a.m. meeting was overwhelmed by more than 500 participants on the call.
State officials and participants urged everyone on the line to mute their lines amid the howls of background noise and beeping as dozens called in. One of those who didn't mute shouted, "I have a right to speak!"
"Fascists!" another said.
"You cancel, we're just coming back," another said.
"Let's make fishing great again!" said another.
"Make a stand! Join the Klan!" said another as the meeting devolved into chaos.
At one point, someone broadcast what sounded like an evangelist's sermon.
The commission stopped the meeting because members of the five-member board couldn't get on the line and have a quorum, the majority of members needed to hold a vote.
"We're trying to work this out. This is a new system. This is a crisis," commission president Sklar said before getting cut off by an abrupt few seconds of silence.
State officials said they were trying to figure out a way to reschedule the meeting next week, while also trying to figure out a system that would allow them to better moderate public comments. When the meeting is rescheduled, it will be posted on the commission's website, sent out via listserv.
"We also want to make it crystal clear that today's proposed decision was not about banning fishing statewide or locally," Bonham and Commission President Eric Sklar said in a joint statement emailed to reporters after the meeting. "We are not contemplating statewide closure. The decision is to help prepare us to work with counties and tribes to make those decisions based on their requests. We are working on a tailored and surgical approach based on local needs and knowledge."
State wanted 'something different'
Bonham told The Sacramento Bee on Monday that, so far, only a couple of rural counties, Inyo and Mono, had urged fisheries regulators to postpone the upcoming spring trout season in their areas to prevent thousands of out of town anglers from coming in and spreading the virus to residents.
"Instead of all at once and a mammoth (statewide) closure, we're going to do something different," Bonham told the Bee.
Soon after Bonham spoke to The Bee, the conservative media site the "California Globe" posted a story lifting key sections of The Bee's reporting and leaving out Bonham's remarks that he wasn't closing the season outright.
"CA Department Of Fish And Wildlife Commissioner Wants To Close Sportfishing Season Due To COVID-19," the Globe's headline read.
The story was shared on Facebook by Assemblyman James Gallager, R-Yuba City. "Um no. This makes no sense at all," he wrote Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, also shared it on his personal Facebook page.
"The enviros don't really want you out there to begin with," LaMalfa wrote. "Using this quarantine period to advance government control that would never sell otherwise is a breach of trust. It could have the effect of many deciding to become defiant and do what they want when they sense their 'leadership' isn't fair or logical."
"Fishing is an essential part of rural life, Unlike SoCal, Northstate lakes & rivers are not crowded," State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber, said Wednesday evening on Twitter. "Anglers respect social distancing. No need to ban fishing statewide as proposed in Thursday's mtg."
He linked to a commission meeting notice that very clearly stated the closure would only be "in specific areas within the state when necessary to protect public health from the threat posed by COVID-19."
At least two north state sheriffs -- Modoc's and Shasta's -- also shared letters they sent the commission on Wednesday with their Facebook followers urging the commission not to close the statewide fishing season, despite that not being what was under discussion.
California isn't the only state to consider suspending fishing. Late last month, Washington state closed fishing statewide. Meanwhile, some other states are taking a different approach. For instance, the governor of Texas included hunting and fishing in a list of "essential services."
