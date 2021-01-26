State to launch COVID-19 vaccination info hub, notify residents when vaccine eligible

California plans to launch a coronavirus vaccination information and data hub in the coming weeks that will allow state residents to sign up for alerts when they are eligible to receive a vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The vaccination hub, dubbed My Turn, uses technology from Salesforce and Skedulo and is currently being piloted in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, Newsom said, with the intent of making it available statewide by February.

Residents will be able to use My Turn to sign up for text or email notifications when they can finally receive a vaccine as well as information on where vaccines are available, how many state residents have already been vaccinated and the tiers for vaccine access.

Newsom touted My Turn as "the most robust" vaccination information system in the country, but noted that getting it available to all Californians will take a few weeks to ensure a smooth roll out.

"We just want to make sure that we don't run this thing into the ground and have a system that shuts down," Newsom said Monday during a briefing on the pandemic.