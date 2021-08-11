State to require all K-12 teachers get vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19

K-12 teachers across California will be required to prove their full vaccination status against COVID-19 by mid-October or be subject to weekly testing, state officials announced Wednesday.

The requirement via public health order from the California Department of Public Health will take effect Thursday, according to the state, and is the state's latest effort to shrink the number of unvaccinated workers in both the public and private sectors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined education and political officials in Oakland to announce the vaccine verification requirement, arguing that the state has a responsibility to continue pushing its vaccination total higher.

As of Wednesday, 77.5 percent of state residents age 12 and up have received at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines, which have all but eliminated the threat of serious illness and death for those who are fully inoculated.

"There's no substitute for vaccinations," Newsom said, "except those non-pharmaceutical interventions we've all come to know well, and that's continued testing, contact tracing ... and continuing to do what we can to encourage people to wear face coverings."