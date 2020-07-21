State workers trained as California contact tracers await assignment, even as counties struggle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Most California state workers trained to be COVID-19 "contact tracers" still haven't started tracking down people exposed to the coronavirus, even as many counties say they don't have enough staff to do the work.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has frequently said state workers will be essential to the state's contact tracing efforts. Earlier this year his administration notified many state workers they would be reassigned from their usual jobs to help counties track infections. He's also repeatedly touted the fact that the state met its goal of training 10,000 contact tracers by July 1, which includes a mix of county and state workers.

As of last week, however, just over a third of the 3,600 state workers who were trained had been assigned to do that work, California Department of Public Health spokeswoman Ali Bay said. The assignment process is "ongoing" with more scheduled for this week, she said.

Some state workers completed their training months ago and are still waiting to be deployed.