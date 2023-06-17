Stateline Road Smokehouse received unanimous approval from the city of Napa’s planning commission Thursday, clearing the restaurant’s way toward opening up at 872 Vallejo St.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The three commissioners who were present — Paul Kelley and Beverly Shotwell were absent — asked questions about how parking would operate in the area, as well as how the smokers in an open-air smoke yard would operate, before voting to approve. They said that the development was exciting and would help revitalize the area.

“I think it’s awesome, and I really appreciate the willingness to take a risk opening a business in Napa,” said Commissioner Gordon Huether.

The parking comments mostly had to do with a request to reduce required parking from 40 spaces to 20 spaces, a requirement somewhat based on square footage of the building. Staff, according to agenda documents, believed that such a reduction would work out because the site is close to the Napa Valley Vine Trail, and because the square footage that would actually be used for the restaurant would be much lower than the size of the 4,427-square-foot building implies.

On the question about the smokers — and whether they’d clog the air near the restaurant with smoke — Darryl Bell, a cofounder of Stateline Road Smokehouse and a Michelin-trained chef, noted that the design of the smokers the restaurant will be using work to send the smoke straight up, with a 10-foot-tall smoke stack. There will also be screening for the smokers, he said.

The commissioners also said they were excited to see the restaurant open.

“The two owners are really showing pride of ownership,” commission chair Bob Massaro said. “I really have the sense that they’re going to work hard to make this not only a success for them but a success for the community.”

Bell said at the meeting that he grew up in rural Missouri and parts of Tennessee. He was grateful to come to Napa and receive training as a chef, he said; he’s now intending to bring an elevated version of Tennessee barbecue with the restaurant project.

Jeremy Threat, the other co-founder, noted at the meeting that he’s long worked as a consultant for restaurants and he at one point vowed to his wife that he’d never open one because he knows how hard it is to operate them. But he said he found the perfect partner in Bell.

“My grandparents who just celebrated their 72nd anniversary complain to me all the time that I need to stop letting restaurants open the door for tourists and find things that provide value and understand blue collar Napa in addition to tourists,” Threat said. “So when we sat down to talk about it, Darryl said look, I want to go back to my roots, I want to create a concept that’s for families, that’s for community, that’s a social gathering place. So I was like, that is exactly it.”