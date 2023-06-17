Stateline Road Smokehouse received unanimous approval from the city of Napa’s planning commission Thursday, clearing the restaurant’s way toward opening up at 872 Vallejo St.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
The three commissioners who were present — Paul Kelley and Beverly Shotwell were absent — asked questions about how parking would operate in the area, as well as how the smokers in an open-air smoke yard would operate, before voting to approve. They said that the development was exciting and would help revitalize the area.
“I think it’s awesome, and I really appreciate the willingness to take a risk opening a business in Napa,” said Commissioner Gordon Huether.
The parking comments mostly had to do with a request to reduce required parking from 40 spaces to 20 spaces, a requirement somewhat based on square footage of the building. Staff, according to agenda documents, believed that such a reduction would work out because the site is close to the Napa Valley Vine Trail, and because the square footage that would actually be used for the restaurant would be much lower than the size of the 4,427-square-foot building implies.
People are also reading…
On the question about the smokers — and whether they’d clog the air near the restaurant with smoke — Darryl Bell, a cofounder of Stateline Road Smokehouse and a Michelin-trained chef, noted that the design of the smokers the restaurant will be using work to send the smoke straight up, with a 10-foot-tall smoke stack. There will also be screening for the smokers, he said.
The commissioners also said they were excited to see the restaurant open.
“The two owners are really showing pride of ownership,” commission chair Bob Massaro said. “I really have the sense that they’re going to work hard to make this not only a success for them but a success for the community.”
Bell said at the meeting that he grew up in rural Missouri and parts of Tennessee. He was grateful to come to Napa and receive training as a chef, he said; he’s now intending to bring an elevated version of Tennessee barbecue with the restaurant project.
Jeremy Threat, the other co-founder, noted at the meeting that he’s long worked as a consultant for restaurants and he at one point vowed to his wife that he’d never open one because he knows how hard it is to operate them. But he said he found the perfect partner in Bell.
“My grandparents who just celebrated their 72nd anniversary complain to me all the time that I need to stop letting restaurants open the door for tourists and find things that provide value and understand blue collar Napa in addition to tourists,” Threat said. “So when we sat down to talk about it, Darryl said look, I want to go back to my roots, I want to create a concept that’s for families, that’s for community, that’s a social gathering place. So I was like, that is exactly it.”
Kevin Courtney's Napa Journal — Adventures of everyday life
Kevin Courtney is the Napa Valley Register's former city editor. His personal column about the adventures of everyday life in Napa runs every Sunday. These are his most recent columns.
It took days and days before AT&T could repair the smash damage.
The county road near my house is being overrun by poison ivy and weeds of all types. What's the county going to do about it?
Every spring Courtney is laid low by poison oak. Without fail. You'd think he'd have learned his lesson by now.
Some plants refuse to stay within their borders.
Technically, I don't own the asphalt in front of my house. Emotionally, I do.
Is it safe to open a CD when a bank is hemorrhaging deposits?
Public art flourishes these days in downtown. An earlier attempt by the city of Napa to spruce up things didn't go so well, recalls columnist Kevin Courtney.
Columnist Courtney recounts highlights working at the Register since his arrival in March 1973.
No one was more surprised than I when Cheryl announced that our 20th wedding anniversary was fast upon us.
A knowledgeable column reader diagnosed Jack's behavior problems.
Courtney contrasts today's pricey market with the far more affordable '70s.
How do you know if you have a cold, the flu or COVID? The first step is to check the matrix, according to Napa Journal columnist Kevin Courtney.
Just like brands of cars and coffees, children's names fall in and out of favor. My own had a pretty good run, but its popularity is plummeting, says Kevin Courtney.
Columnist Kevin Courtney looks at the impacts of three weeks of drenching rain.
Family relations became complex when my dad formed a second family.
A yard security camera spotted one of the big cats, triggering safety concerns.
A new state law is good news for jaywalkers, but what do Napa police and downtown officials say?
An abandoned child, efforts to help families in need and the story of a star: Rebecca Yerger tells stories of Christmases in long ago Napa.
Cheryl's heart was set on getting her childhood piano back in tune. It didn't go well.
When you step into Century Napa Valley during the noon hour, you never know what entertainment is lurking.
There's an easy way to maximize your holiday pleasure. Most Americans won't do it.
If you have an hour to kill at Starbucks, coffee and a muffin are not NEARLY enough.
Thanksgiving is a holiday rich in tradition. Mine involves running shoes.
Columnist Courtney got a small taste of the rigors of commuting while working the November election.
The Vote Center at an AmCan hotel was desolate for days, then, finally, the voters turned out.
The doctor ordered a 40-hour fast. The experience was altogether miserable.
Columnist Kevin Courtney, an experienced pre-dawn runner, wasn't prepared for the mash-up of panicked deer, speeding truck and himself.
After several years of garage storage, our books now have a new home. The IQ of our household instantly went up 20 points.
Was my granddaughter as spunky as her Instagram videos would suggest? I went to L.A. to find out.
Only in death did my path cross that of a celebrated Christian heavy metal rocker. I joined the farewell at a Forest Hills cemetery and on a rooftop in the San Fernando Valley.
It took a tragic event for us to uproot ourselves for a 400-mile drive to SoCal, says columnist Kevin Courtney.
Kevin Courtney had the world's best house cat, until something came over her. Solutions, anyone?
Swimming pools should be fun, pool maintenance shouldn't be frightening
Archer Taylor Preserve is one of Napa County's hidden gems. And it's just 30 minutes from downtown Napa.
Archer Taylor Preserve awaits those bold enough not to lose their cool driving into Napa's western hills.
Although our social skills had eroded during the pandemic, we dared ourselves to attend a trio of community events. It could have ended badly.
When a property owner on my street neglects weeds, my neighbors take up the slack.
How much fun can a guy have when his spouse is gone for the day?
I'm being targeted with all kinds of health-related ads. The algorithm must think I'm falling apart.
Columnist Courtney ponders why more people are flying the flag every day, not just on holidays.
It's a germy world out there. For a lot of people, public toilets are among the worst threats.
Always check the weather forecast before inviting a guest to dinner. We didn't.
Kevin Courtney's son went to a top law school. He bought the school's hat to celebrate, but dares not wear it.
The Monterey Peninsula has all kinds of attractions. We have one that isn't in the guidebooks.
My first shift at a Napa County Vote Center was slower than slow. Thank heavens for the pancakes.
Columnist Kevin Courtney read some "heavy" books in school, but nothing as weighty as this one. He feared the return of carpal tunnel.
If there's a worse trait than chronic tardiness, this columnist is unfamiliar with it.
Cars are a bigger deal for most people than for me.
About the only thing in downtown Napa that's not spiffy these days are the news racks. They've fallen on hard times.
Sprigs have embedded themselves in our yard, says Kevin Courtney. They are well camouflaged. I am not well defended.
We live in a house that's 130 years old, but we knew precious little about the west Napa farm family that built it. Slowly, we're filling in the blanks.
Downtown's last Chinese laundry was struggling when Kevin Courtney visited in 1976.
161 years of Napa history — the good, the bad, the weird — are on display at downtown's Goodman Library.
Columnist Courtney found himself in the 1950 federal census. The sketchy entries could not foretell what was to come.
I have slight affection for dogs, yet I was charged with taking care of one for a day. How was this supposed to work?
Just who was living up there had been a mystery for two years. Then came a knock on our door.
Someone loves me. I got access to a bucketload of Alfred Hitchcock movies for Christmas.
A jolt of electricity shocked my head whenever I changed pillow positions at night. What was wrong with me?
Napa Valley Coffee Roasting opened at First & Main 36 years ago. The Coffee Revolution had come to town.
Kevin Courtney tries to explain his weekly column to Napa Valley Writers. Serious literature it is not.
The DMV said I needed glasses to drive safely. I begged to differ.
How was Christmas 2021 different from the year before. Columnist Courtney counts the ways.
When you're looking for holiday spirit, small things matter.
Columnist Courtney sizes up his life since retiring six months ago from the Register. He doesn't jump when he hears sirens anymore.
A Canadian transplant, Moira Johnston Block practiced journalism with a punch. She also helped change the face of downtown Napa.
Columnist Courtney feared running afoul of a college town's political correctness when he ran Turkey Trot last weekend.
Volunteers were served two feasts and serenaded to a knockoff of the Beatles' "Let It Be" titled "Olive Tree."
Suggested summary: All adult birthdays are not alike. Hitting the three quarters of a century mark is one of the big ones.
The Register's design guru is unleashing a monster into the world every day during October.
Columnist Courtney's house is surrounded by tree death. A tree expert says another year of drought will make things so much worse.
Neighborhood issues often make good column fodder. That can be a problem.
Our neighbor has a whole-house generator. We don't.
Columnist Courtney saw American Canyon in a new light after working there for six days.
After retiring from the Register in June, former city editor Kevin Courtney discovered that unbroken leisure wasn't his thing. That's when John Tuteur came calling.
Columnist Courtney tries to solve the mystery of undies that keep appearing on his street.
Don't ever try to reach this government agency on a Monday morning. Never ever.
The granddaughter of the berry’s creator now sells boysenberry products at the farmers market.
It's hard for the Courtney household to meet conservation goals when lines keep failing
Why would a person order a beer but not finish it? Kevin Courtney explains.
Social media portray retirement as great fun. Kevin isn't quite there yet.
Kevin Courtney's neighbors gave the Napa Planning Commission an earful. But did any of it matter?
For a dose of post-pandemic normalcy, spend an hour at a coffee shop
Does your pandemic wardrobe still work? Kevin is stepping up his game
Kevin begins his retirement with an open schedule and finds his reporter's mind still active.