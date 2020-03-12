Status update on Bay Area coronavirus developments

The latest developments related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, around the region as of Thursday morning include:

All large public events at city-owned facilities in Oakland, including Athletics baseball games, were ordered canceled Wednesday through the end of March.

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Marin County, with transmission apparently attributed to a third person who was on the Grand Princess - Mexican Rivera cruise ship where several passengers tested positive for the virus.

Lakeshore Elementary School in San Francisco will be closed for 14 days starting Thursday after the school district learned that four students and some of their family members each have a respiratory illness.

As of Thursday morning, officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 3 cases

Contra Costa County: 10 cases

Marin County; 3 casse

Monterey County: 0 cases

Napa County: 0 cases

San Francisco County: 14 cases

San Mateo County: 15 cases