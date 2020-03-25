Status update on Bay Area coronavirus developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday morning include:
Three Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and six other employees are self-quarantined. One of the three officers who tested positive is a patrol officer who has limited contact with the public while at work, and another is a patrol officer assigned to a position in the department who has not had contact with the public.
In her weekly briefing to the board, Alameda County health officer Dr. Erica Pan told the Board of Supervisors that the largest group of people who've tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus so far is those 20 to 44 years old.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve an urgency ordinance providing a temporary 30-day moratorium on evictions caused by income loss, increased medical expenses or childcare needs resulting from the novel coronavirus in the unincorporated parts of the county.
The Marin County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution that prevents residents and businesses in cities, towns and the unincorporated areas of the county from being evicted because of a sudden loss of income due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium on evictions will be in effect until May 31.
Half Moon Bay and Pacifica announced that they will be closing parking lots to beaches indefinitely to further enforce San Mateo County's and California's shelter-in-place orders in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:
Alameda County: 135 cases, 2 deaths (122 cases, 1 death at last check Tuesday)
Contra Costa County: 86 cases, 1 death (71 cases, 1 death as of Tuesday)
Marin County: 53 cases (47 on Tuesday)
Monterey County: 24 cases, 1 death (20 cases, 1 death on Tuesday)
Napa County: 3 cases (2 on Tuesday)
San Francisco County: 178 cases, 1 death (152 on Tuesday)
San Mateo County: 165 cases, 5 deaths (161 cases, 1 death as of Tuesday)
Santa Clara County: 375 cases, 16 deaths (321 cases, 13 deaths as of Tuesday)
Santa Cruz County: 24 cases (24 on Tuesday)
Solano County: 24 cases (21 on Tuesday)
Sonoma County: 37 cases, 1 death (27 cases, 1 death on Tuesday)
Statewide: 2,102 cases, 40 deaths (1,733 cases, 27 deaths as of Tuesday)
