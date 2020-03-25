Status update on Bay Area coronavirus developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday morning include:

Three Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and six other employees are self-quarantined. One of the three officers who tested positive is a patrol officer who has limited contact with the public while at work, and another is a patrol officer assigned to a position in the department who has not had contact with the public.

In her weekly briefing to the board, Alameda County health officer Dr. Erica Pan told the Board of Supervisors that the largest group of people who've tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus so far is those 20 to 44 years old.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve an urgency ordinance providing a temporary 30-day moratorium on evictions caused by income loss, increased medical expenses or childcare needs resulting from the novel coronavirus in the unincorporated parts of the county.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution that prevents residents and businesses in cities, towns and the unincorporated areas of the county from being evicted because of a sudden loss of income due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium on evictions will be in effect until May 31.