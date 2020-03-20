Status update on Bay Area coronavirus developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday morning include: Starting Monday, BART is ending train service at 9 p.m., three hours earlier than the current schedule, as the transit agency figures out how to deal with ridership levels that have declined by 90 percent amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the resulting regionwide shelter-in-place order.

Most passengers will board buses through the rear door and fares will not be collected under operational changes announced by the Valley Transportation Authority to promote social distancing and lessen the spread of coronavirus.

In an effort to quantify and combat hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders stemming from people's reaction to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a coalition of civil rights groups has set up a web page at http://www.asianpacificpolicyandplanningcouncil.org/stop-aapi-hate/ where victims can report such incidents.

Express lane tolls on Bay Area freeways are being suspended through at least April 7 due to a dramatic decline in traffic caused by the shelter-in-place order that took effect this week to address the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following cases in the greater Bay Area region: