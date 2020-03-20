Status update on Bay Area coronavirus developments

Status update on Bay Area coronavirus developments

coronavirus molecule

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday morning include: Starting Monday, BART is ending train service at 9 p.m., three hours earlier than the current schedule, as the transit agency figures out how to deal with ridership levels that have declined by 90 percent amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the resulting regionwide shelter-in-place order.

Most passengers will board buses through the rear door and fares will not be collected under operational changes announced by the Valley Transportation Authority to promote social distancing and lessen the spread of coronavirus.

In an effort to quantify and combat hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders stemming from people's reaction to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a coalition of civil rights groups has set up a web page at http://www.asianpacificpolicyandplanningcouncil.org/stop-aapi-hate/ where victims can report such incidents.

Express lane tolls on Bay Area freeways are being suspended through at least April 7 due to a dramatic decline in traffic caused by the shelter-in-place order that took effect this week to address the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 35 cases (31 at last check Thursday)

Contra Costa County: 42 cases, 1 death (41 on Thursday)

Marin County: 16 cases (15 on Thursday)

Monterey County: 2 cases (2 on Thursday)

Napa County: 0 cases (0 on Thursday)

San Francisco County: 76 cases (70 on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 100 cases, 1 death (80 cases, 1 death on

Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 189 cases, 6 deaths (175 cases, 6 deaths on

Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 14 cases (14 on Thursday)

Solano County: 10 cases (8 on Thursday)

Sonoma County: 11 cases (8 on Thursday)

Statewide: 675 cases, 16 deaths (598 cases, 13 deaths on Thursday)

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

+52 Photos: Napa County responds to COVID-19 protective measures

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California Gov. Newsom calls for bars, wineries, to close
Local News

California Gov. Newsom calls for bars, wineries, to close

  • Updated

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state and urged seniors and people with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News