Status update on Bay Area coronavirus developments

The latest developments related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, around the region as of Friday morning include:

San Mateo County's health officer has issued a legal order banning mass gatherings of 250 or more people because of the spreading coronavirus, which has infected 20 people in that county.

Many colleges and universities and school districts around the region have canceled in-person classes for several weeks, including in San Francisco, West Contra Costa and Berkeley.

BART ridership has plummeted this week, down as much as 35 percent, as a result of people working from home and avoiding crowds to prevent the spread of the virus.

As of Friday morning, officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 7 cases

Contra Costa County: 17 cases

Marin County: 3 cases

Monterey County: 0 cases

Napa County: 0 cases

San Francisco County: 18 cases

San Mateo County: 20 cases

Santa Clara County: 66 cases, 1 death