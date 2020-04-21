Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:
The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved doubling the size of an existing safety net COVID-19 Response Fund for immediate rental assistance for the homeless and those facing homelessness. The county and the Marin Community Foundation each contributed $500,000 to the relief fund on March 24. Of the $1 million, $650,000 was allocated for rental assistance between March 31 and June 30.
Hayward officials said on Monday that they've acquired 10,000 medical procedural masks to distribute to local essential businesses to help keep their employees and customers safe during the new coronavirus health emergency.
Oakland's expected revenue may fall short of the city's planned spending by $80 million over the next 14 months due to the coronavirus, a shortfall equal to eliminating about half the police officers from the city's force.
SamTrans is reducing service on 31 routes starting this weekend and will also require all bus operators and riders to wear face coverings to comply with a public health order issued by San Mateo County on Friday, according to the transit agency.
As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:
Alameda County: 1,241 cases, 43 deaths (1,193 cases, 42 deaths on Monday)
Contra Costa County: 749 cases, 22 deaths (707 cases, 22 deaths on Monday)
Marin County: 199 cases, 10 deaths (195 cases, 10 deaths on Monday)
Monterey County: 148 cases, 4 deaths (141 cases, 4 deaths on Monday)
Napa County: 54 cases, 2 deaths (48 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)
San Francisco County: 1,231 cases, 20 deaths (1,216 cases, 20 deaths on Monday)
San Mateo County: 935 cases, 28 deaths (920 cases, 28 deaths on Monday)
Santa Clara County: 1,946 cases, 88 deaths (1,878 cases, 79 deaths on Monday)
Santa Cruz County: 108 cases, 2 deaths (106 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)
Solano County: 180 cases, 2 deaths (169 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)
Sonoma County: 182 cases, 2 deaths (181 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)
Statewide: 33,261 cases, 1,268 deaths (30,978 cases, 1,208 deaths on Monday)
