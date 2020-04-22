Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

Coronavirus update
© Ababil12 | Dreamstime.com

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday afternoon include:

One person in Santa Clara County died of COVID-19 more than a month earlier than officials initially thought the first death occurred, the officials said Tuesday. The individual, who died Feb. 6, and two others, who died Feb. 17 and March 6, respectively, all died before what was thought to be the first death on March 9.

Kaiser Permanente is rushing to build a 7,700-square-foot state-of-the-art lab by June 1 that will be able to conduct 10,000 new coronavirus tests a day and help the state ease its shelter-in-place orders.

Test results from the $14 million lab on Second Street in North Berkeley will be available in well under 24 hours.

All essential employees in San Francisco now have access to COVID-19 coronavirus testing, as well as any resident who is experiencing symptoms and can't otherwise get tested, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday. The expanded testing has begun at the city's two CityTestSF sites for all residents and essential workers, regardless of their insurance status.

BART starting Wednesday is enforcing the requirements from Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties that any riders entering the system must wear face masks to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 1,282 cases, 45 deaths (1,241 cases, 43 deaths on Tuesday)

Contra Costa County: 763 cases, 22 deaths (749 cases, 22 deaths on Tuesday)

Marin County: 200 cases, 10 deaths (199 cases, 10 deaths on Tuesday)

Monterey County: 150 cases, 4 deaths (148 cases, 4 deaths on Tuesday)

Napa County: 57 cases, 2 deaths (54 cases, 2 deaths on Tuesday)

San Francisco County: 1,233 cases, 21 deaths (1,231 cases, 20 deaths on Tuesday)

San Mateo County: 958 cases, 39 deaths (935 cases, 28 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Clara County: 1,962 cases, 94 deaths (1,946 cases, 88 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Cruz County: 111 cases, 2 deaths (108 cases, 2 deaths on Tuesday)

Solano County: 181 cases, 3 deaths (180 cases, 2 deaths on Tuesday)

Sonoma County: 192 cases, 2 deaths (182 cases, 2 deaths on Tuesday)

Statewide: 35,396 cases, 1,354 deaths (33,261 cases, 1,268 deaths on Tuesday)

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News