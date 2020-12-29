 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stay-at-home order has yet to yield dramatic COVID-19 turnaround
alert

Stay-at-home order has yet to yield dramatic COVID-19 turnaround

{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Napa

Downtown Napa on a recent morning saw less foot traffic than usual under the state's latest stay-at-home order.

 Barry Eberling

Napa County is about to enter a 2021 that on the COVID-19 front will start off looking a lot like 2020.

The county as of Tuesday had about 2,200 new cases during December, with two days remaining. That compares to about 1,200 new cases in November and 660 during the summertime surge.

On Tuesday, the county reported another 128 new cases over 24 hours. Twelve days into a stricter, state-mandated stay-at-home order for the Bay Area, the county had yet to see a dramatic turnaround.

“I think just in terms of daily cases, it looks like we have peaked,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on Tuesday. “But it takes time. Once you try to apply a stay-at-home order in the middle of a surge, you’re not going to see the effects take place right away.”

That raises the question of whether the stricter stay-at-home order might last longer than the minimum of three weeks. California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Tuesday announced stay-at-home orders for the Southern California and San Joaquin regions will be extended.

A stricter state-at-home order was imposed on the Bay Area on Dec. 17, when regional intensive care unit capacity fell below 15%. On Tuesday, the capacity was 10.4%. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state will do a four-week projection on ICU-bed availability when deciding whether to extend the order.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it got extended out,” Relucio said.

But, Relucio said, she hadn't as of Tuesday heard any talk from the state about possibly imposing even stricter measures. The stay-at-home order last spring shut down more businesses than the current one.

Under the present order, the state wants people to stay at home when possible. But the order allows for such things as retail stores to remain open at 20% capacity, houses of worship to hold outdoor services and restaurants to have take-out service.

Such businesses as hair salons and winery tasting rooms are closed.

When the stricter stay-at-home is lifted, counties revert to the state’s four-color tier system based on new case rates and other data. Purple has the most restrictions, moving to red, orange and yellow with the least restrictions.

Napa County is in purple, with the most restrictions. It has over seven days averaged 50.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people. The state adjusts this to 25.1 cases a day because of high testing rates. Moving to the red tier requires an adjusted rate of between four and seven new daily cases.

That means moving out of the state's current stay-at-home order would ease restrictions in Napa County, but only by degrees.

2021 could be the year when new COVID-19 vaccines begin to make a big difference. It won’t happen immediately.

Napa County, which has about 137,000 residents, has initial allotments to vaccinate 5,000 people. Under state and federal guidelines, these vaccines are going to health care workers and will cover less than half of that sector, county officials said.

The state recently announced it expects vaccinations to be available for all Californians by summer.

Wearing masks and social distancing will be a part of 2021. Relucio said getting the vaccine isn’t an immediate get-away card from such practices.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a recent Associated Press article that the nation could return to something close to normal by the end of 2021, if enough people get vaccinated. Fauci is director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

WATCH NOW: CDC SAYS NEW COVID-19 STRAIN IN UK COULD BE CIRCULATING IN US

Barry Eberling's memorable 2020 Napa Valley Register stories

Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling share his most memorable stories of 2020.

SEE NAPA COUNTY'S PICK OF THE LITTER

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News