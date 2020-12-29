Stay-at-home order has yet to yield dramatic COVID-19 turnaround

Napa County is about to enter a 2021 that on the COVID-19 front will start off looking a lot like 2020.
The county as of Tuesday had about 2,200 new cases during December, with two days remaining. That compares to about 1,200 new cases in November and 660 during the summertime surge.
On Tuesday, the county reported another 128 new cases over 24 hours. Twelve days into a stricter, state-mandated stay-at-home order for the Bay Area, the county had yet to see a dramatic turnaround.
“I think just in terms of daily cases, it looks like we have peaked,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on Tuesday. “But it takes time. Once you try to apply a stay-at-home order in the middle of a surge, you’re not going to see the effects take place right away.”
That raises the question of whether the stricter stay-at-home order might last longer than the minimum of three weeks. California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Tuesday announced stay-at-home orders for the Southern California and San Joaquin regions will be extended.
A stricter state-at-home order was imposed on the Bay Area on Dec. 17, when regional intensive care unit capacity fell below 15%. On Tuesday, the capacity was 10.4%. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state will do a four-week projection on ICU-bed availability when deciding whether to extend the order.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it got extended out,” Relucio said.
But, Relucio said, she hadn't as of Tuesday heard any talk from the state about possibly imposing even stricter measures. The stay-at-home order last spring shut down more businesses than the current one.
Under the present order, the state wants people to stay at home when possible. But the order allows for such things as retail stores to remain open at 20% capacity, houses of worship to hold outdoor services and restaurants to have take-out service.
Such businesses as hair salons and winery tasting rooms are closed.
When the stricter stay-at-home is lifted, counties revert to the state’s four-color tier system based on new case rates and other data. Purple has the most restrictions, moving to red, orange and yellow with the least restrictions.
Napa County is in purple, with the most restrictions. It has over seven days averaged 50.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people. The state adjusts this to 25.1 cases a day because of high testing rates. Moving to the red tier requires an adjusted rate of between four and seven new daily cases.
That means moving out of the state's current stay-at-home order would ease restrictions in Napa County, but only by degrees.
2021 could be the year when new COVID-19 vaccines begin to make a big difference. It won’t happen immediately.
Napa County, which has about 137,000 residents, has initial allotments to vaccinate 5,000 people. Under state and federal guidelines, these vaccines are going to health care workers and will cover less than half of that sector, county officials said.
The state recently announced it expects vaccinations to be available for all Californians by summer.
Wearing masks and social distancing will be a part of 2021. Relucio said getting the vaccine isn’t an immediate get-away card from such practices.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a recent Associated Press article that the nation could return to something close to normal by the end of 2021, if enough people get vaccinated. Fauci is director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
WATCH NOW: CDC SAYS NEW COVID-19 STRAIN IN UK COULD BE CIRCULATING IN US
Barry Eberling's memorable 2020 Napa Valley Register stories
Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling share his most memorable stories of 2020.
Napa citizens saw businesses close and face mask required when the deadly Spanish Flu hit in 1918. Note: This story ran before United States h…
Napa Valley has an economy based on its internationally famous wines. But does it need something more?
NapaSan on its 75th anniversary is remembered for cleaning up a Napa River that Napa used as its sewer.
Here's a story involving millions of dollars, politics, a $128 million new jail and schools. It's the best excess ERAF story ever!
Berryessa Highlands lost more than 90 homes to the Hennessey Fire, prompting residents to ask tough questions about wildfire protection in thi…
SEE NAPA COUNTY'S PICK OF THE LITTER
Pic of the Litter: Lowkey
Pic of the Litter: Atlas
Pic of the Litter: Louie
Pic of the Litter: Grady
Pic of the Litter: LEGO Dullea
Pic of the Litter: Tess
Pic of the Litter: George
Pic of the Litter: Nugget
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Mookee
Pic of the Litter: Bubs
Pic of the Litter: Otis
Pic of the Litter: Bubba
Pic of the Litter: Spike
Pic of the Litter: Benjamin
Pic of the Litter: Chubbs
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Marbles
Pic of the Litter: Smudge
Pic of the Litter: Arrow’s Benevolent Tiger
Pic of the Litter: Laela
Pic of the Litter: Menina
Pic of the Litter: Storm
Pic of the Litter: Maycie
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter:Angela
Pic of the Litter: Cleo
Pic of the Litter: Missy
Pic of the Litter: Luke Skywalker
Pic of the Litter: Quinn
Pic of the Litter: Philomena
Pic of the Litter: Charles
Pic of the Litter: Gracie and Charlotte
Pic of the Litter: Jasper
Pic of the Litter: Miley
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Koby
Pic of the Litter: Chiquita
Pic of the Litter: Cali
Pic of the Litter: Kitty Berndt
Pic of the Litter: Wriggley Rue Prescott
Pic of the Litter: IndyAnna
Pic of the Litter: Layla Lopez
Pic of the Litter: Doughnut
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Shamus
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Peanut Butter and Jelly
Pic of the Litter: Pepe Todd
Pic of the Litter: Admiral Nelson
Pic of the Litter: Pi Pi Chan
Pic of the Litter: Lola
Pic of the Litter:Lucy Rose
Pic of the Litter: Fausto
Pic of the Litter: Brownie Cervantes
Pic of the Litter: Dash
Pic of the Litter: Lily
Pic of the Litter: Bentley
Pic of the Litter: Shadow Small
Pic of the Litter: Liam
Pic of the Litter: Dottie
Pic of the Litter: Chuie
Pic of the Litter: Angel
Pic of the Litter: Maggie
Pic of the Litter: Smokey
Pic of the Litter: Buddy
Pic of the Litter: Bentley
Pic of the Litter: Stellablue
Pic of the Litter: Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Hugs
Pic of the Litter: Robin
Pic of the Litter: Theo
Pic of the Litter: Toy
Pic of the Litter: Sparky
Pic of the Litter: Bussis
Pic of the Litter: BooBoo
Pic of the Litter: Fat boy
Pic of the Litter: Marti the Dog
Pic of the Litter: Pearl and Scarlett
Pic of the Litter: Sir Stanley
Pic of the Litter: Buddha
Pic of the Litter: Paisley
Pic of the Litter: Chi-Wubby
Pic of the Litter: Shotgun
Pic of the Litter: Winston
Pic of the Litter: Sir pounce alot
Pic of the Litter: Stubby
Pic of the Litter: Bo Moore
Pic of the Litter: Pam, Babs and Juliet
Pic of the Litter: Russell
Pic of the Litter: Murphy
Pic of the Litter: Scooter
Pic of the Litter: Lucy
Pic of the Litter: Spike
Pic of the Litter: Reyna
Pic of the Litter: Allegria
Pic of the Litter: Bear
Pic of the Litter: Roger
Pic of the Litter: Minnie
Pic of the Litter: Riley
Pic of the Litter: Rosie and Charlotte
Pic of the Litter: Shadow
Pic of the Litter: Gizmo
Pic of the Litter: Shiloh
Pic of the Litter: Bleu Fir Forest Tucker
Pic of the Litter: Roger
Pic of the Litter: Wilhelmina
Pic of the Litter: Shamrock Ireland's Rose
Pic of the Litter: Rocky
Pic of the Litter: Happy Jack
Pic of the Litter: Muddy
Pic of the Litter: Nora
Pic of the Litter: Dash
Pic of the Litter: Gertie
Pic of the Litter: Humphrey Bogart
Pic of the Litter: Tashi
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.