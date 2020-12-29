Stay-at-home order has yet to yield dramatic COVID-19 turnaround

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it got extended out,” Relucio said.

But, Relucio said, she hadn't as of Tuesday heard any talk from the state about possibly imposing even stricter measures. The stay-at-home order last spring shut down more businesses than the current one.

Under the present order, the state wants people to stay at home when possible. But the order allows for such things as retail stores to remain open at 20% capacity, houses of worship to hold outdoor services and restaurants to have take-out service.

Such businesses as hair salons and winery tasting rooms are closed.

When the stricter stay-at-home is lifted, counties revert to the state’s four-color tier system based on new case rates and other data. Purple has the most restrictions, moving to red, orange and yellow with the least restrictions.

Napa County is in purple, with the most restrictions. It has over seven days averaged 50.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people. The state adjusts this to 25.1 cases a day because of high testing rates. Moving to the red tier requires an adjusted rate of between four and seven new daily cases.

That means moving out of the state's current stay-at-home order would ease restrictions in Napa County, but only by degrees.