Stay-at-home orders likely to be extended past 3-week minimum in much of California

Statewide, just 2.5 percent of ICU beds are still available, Newsom said.

The Bay Area's ICU capacity sat at 13.7 percent as of Monday. Health officers in the region have predicted that the Bay Area's stay-at-home order could last well into January if the current wave of new cases and hospitalizations is not abated soon.

San Francisco's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said earlier this month that the city could run out of ICU beds entirely by Dec. 27 if the current surge is not contained by methods other than vaccination.

"The vaccine will not save us from this current national, state or local surge," Colfax said during a Dec. 9 briefing. "There is simply not enough time."

The state's current modeling of hospitalizations statewide forecasts nearly 100,000 hospitalizations by mid-January, according to Newsom and state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. As of Sunday, 17,190 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 across the state.

Ghaly said an average of 12 percent of the coronavirus cases confirmed each day will result in hospitalization and 12 percent of those hospitalizations then become ICU patients.