Staying at home feels like the safest option, except for Napa domestic violence victims

NEWS continues to operate its administrative line, meant for less urgent questions, and its 24-hour crisis line, intended for people who need more immediate help of any kind. According to Lamb, they’re fielding about 20 calls to the office every day and employees co-located at the police department report numbers roughly on par with what was seen before coronavirus.

However, they’ve seen a decrease in calls to the crisis hotline, which she finds worrisome.

“The fear now is that maybe people are living with this situation but they’re feeling like they can’t safely reach out for help,” Lamb said. “How do you make a private phone call to a crisis center in this environment?”

Calls that do come have focused a great deal on the anxiety associated with unstable financial futures, said Shea Hunter, who oversees the help line. It’s not uncommon for survivors to stay in an abusive partnership or to return to one when they’re no longer able to support themselves and their children.

“Most of our callers are experiencing heightened PTSD and are being reminded of other vulnerable and frightening times in their lives,” Hunter said. “The calls are quite emotional, understandably.”