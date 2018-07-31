The 130-acre Steele Fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa County is 90 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire officials said.
Firefighters continued making progress mopping up throughout the night and the majority of residents were allowed back to their homes. Seventy firefighters were at the fire this morning, according to Cal Fire.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Saturday off Arroyo Grande Drive and Steele Canyon Road in the Berryessa Highlands area. It has destroyed eight structures and damaged four others.
Headlands Drive remains closed from Westridge Drive south including Woodhaven Court.
Evacuations in the road closure areas remain in effect, but all other evacuations have been lifted, Cal Fire officials said.