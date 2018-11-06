Try 1 month for 99¢
Voting
Buy Now

Mary Kosanke drops off her ballot at the collection box on California Boulevard near Redwood Road on Tuesday afternoon.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

Napa County voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to make sure their vote is counted.

It's likely too late to mail your ballot. It's better to drop it off at one of the following locations:

AMERICAN CANYON: 4381 Broadway - by entrance to City Hall

ANGWIN: 15 Angwin Ave. - by entrance to College Market

CALISTOGA: Fair Way - next to the bus stop (outside Cal Mart)

ST. HELENA:  1492 Library Lane

NAPA: Soscol Ave at Lincoln—South of Soscol Plaza across from WalMart; Solano Avenue —South of Redwood Road across from Redwood Plaza; Second Street Garage alley—between Carithers Building and 2nd Street Garage

YOUNTVILLE: Yountville Community Center—6516 Washington St. (near the library drop box)

For vote results Tuesday night: https://bit.ly/2JbijBV

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags