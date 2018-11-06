Napa County voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to make sure their vote is counted.
It's likely too late to mail your ballot. It's better to drop it off at one of the following locations:
AMERICAN CANYON: 4381 Broadway - by entrance to City Hall
ANGWIN: 15 Angwin Ave. - by entrance to College Market
CALISTOGA: Fair Way - next to the bus stop (outside Cal Mart)
ST. HELENA: 1492 Library Lane
NAPA: Soscol Ave at Lincoln—South of Soscol Plaza across from WalMart; Solano Avenue —South of Redwood Road across from Redwood Plaza; Second Street Garage alley—between Carithers Building and 2nd Street Garage
YOUNTVILLE: Yountville Community Center—6516 Washington St. (near the library drop box)
For vote results Tuesday night: https://bit.ly/2JbijBV