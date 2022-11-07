Still haven’t voted? Here’s where to cast your ballot in Napa County.

If you haven’t voted for your mayor, city council, county supervisor or your state and federal lawmakers, you still have time — and places — to cast your ballot for the 2022 elections.

Registered Napa County voters can deposit their ballots at one of 10 drop boxes from American Canyon to Calistoga. The drop sites, which have been in place since October, will remain available around the clock until voting in California ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.

Meanwhile, an array of vote centers remains open, offering services including replacement ballots, accessible voting machines and language assistance. In-person voting is available at the Napa County Election Division office in downtown Napa, and at other sites in all five cities in the county.

Vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Here are the places where you can cast your vote or get help voting.

Drop boxes

Napa

- Intersection of Soscol and Lincoln avenues, next to Round Table Pizza

- Solano Avenue, south of Redwood Road across from Redwood Plaza

- South Jefferson Street, outside of River Park Shopping Center in front of Goodwill

- Second Street garage alley, between the garage and 1127 First St.

- Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, by the campus library

American Canyon

- City Hall entrance, 4381 Broadway

Yountville

- Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., near the library drop box

St. Helena

- In front of the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane

Calistoga

- Fair Way, next to the bus stop outside Cal Mart

Angwin

- Howell Mountain Market entrance, 15 Angwin Ave.

Vote centers

Napa

- Napa County Election Division, 1127 First St. (Suite E)

- Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave.

American Canyon

- American Canyon Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5001 Main St.

- Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, 60 Benton Way

Yountville

- Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St.

St. Helena

- Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave.

Calistoga

- Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.

Counting the votes

Results from processed vote-by-mail ballots will become available shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day, John Tuteur, Napa County registrar of voters, said in a news release.

Counting will resume on Nov. 14 and continue through Nov. 17, at which point 95% of all ballots are expected to be counted. California law gives a county registrar of voters 30 days after an election to certify the results.

For more information

To check the status of your ballot, find information and view election results, visit the Napa County Election Division website at countyofnapa.org/396/Elections

Contact

707-253-4321 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays); 888-494-8356 (toll-free from outside the city of Napa)

John Tuteur, county registrar of voters: john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org