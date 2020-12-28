Still no ID in fatal Napa highway accident

Still no ID in Christmas Eve fatal accident

The Napa County Coroner’s Office as of midday Monday had yet to identify a man killed the day before Christmas after being hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident took place at 5:39 a.m. Dec. 24 on Highway 29 just south of Soscol Ferry Road. For reasons still under investigation, the man walked in front of the southbound car, a CHP press release said.

No arrest was made of the car driver, a St. Helena woman. CHP spokesperson Marc Renspurger said she had a green light and seemingly out of nowhere the man was there. He had no identification on his person.

The weather was clear and dry and the sun had set. The CHP urges anyone with information about the fatality to call Napa CHP at (707) 253-4906.

