Stimulus checks arrive in Napan's pockets, bolstering local economy

Napa resident Frank Thompson, 77, put a portion of the first stimulus check last year toward repairs on both his home and his daughter’s home in Napa, which he owns, he said. He used the $600 check for medical expenses; he intends to put this most recent check toward property taxes. Thompson lives off of his Social Security benefit, which puts him on a tight budget, he added.

Spending patterns this time around could be swayed by the pandemic’s lessening severity, according to Eriksson: not only are there more businesses allowed to open in at least some capacity, but case rates are dropping, and California residents are being vaccinated with increasing frequency.

“It’s – not only is the hairdresser open, but I can afford to go there and I want to go there,” Eriksson said. “I would think a lot of the money, in terms of expenditure, would go to local economies (as) we enjoy things we haven’t been able to do for a year.”

Napa residents Dave and Janis Wagner were donating the whole of their stimulus checks to a very special small business: their son’s restaurant, Seville Tapas, two hours southwest of Napa in Half Moon Bay, Dave Wagner said in an email.