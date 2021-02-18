 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stolen pickup involved in pursuit hits Napa home
alert

Stolen pickup involved in pursuit hits Napa home

{{featured_button_text}}

A man driving a stolen vehicle fled from Napa County Sheriff’s officers, lost control and drove into a city of Napa house.

The incident began at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Hartle Court near South Napa Century Center. Deputies saw a pickup truck that matched the description of one reported stolen. They tried to pull it over, leading to a pursuit, sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said.

Speeds reached 60 mph. The pickup driver eventually tried to negotiate a left turn onto Monroe Street, lost control and hit the southeast corner of a house on the 600 block, breaking a gas main, Wofford said.

Officers chased the suspect on foot and arrested him. They took him to Queen of the Valley Medical Center to make sure he had no injuries. Neither the suspect or anyone at the house was injured, Wofford said.

Meanwhile, police, fire and Pacific, Gas and Electric vehicles converged near the house amid the gas leak. Barriers were set up for about a block around the home. The evacuation order for the residential neighborhood was lifted at 10:30 a.m.

Both the pickup and house had major damage, Wofford said.

Damion Chance Schacht, 33, of Napa was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, fleeing a peace officer, driving without a license and a probation charge, according to the booking log.

WATCH NOW: NAPA'S NEW CARD ROOM OPENS.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Brookdale Napa suffers COVID outbreak

Brookdale Napa suffers COVID outbreak

  • Updated

At least a third of Brookdale Napa's 75 residents have tested positive for the virus, internal emails show. The outbreak is one of 13 active a…

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

police line
Uploaded Photos

police line

  • Updated

Police Line Do Not Cross

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News