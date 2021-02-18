Stolen pickup involved in pursuit hits Napa home

A man driving a stolen vehicle fled from Napa County Sheriff’s officers, lost control and drove into a city of Napa house.
The incident began at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Hartle Court near South Napa Century Center. Deputies saw a pickup truck that matched the description of one reported stolen. They tried to pull it over, leading to a pursuit, sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said.
Speeds reached 60 mph. The pickup driver eventually tried to negotiate a left turn onto Monroe Street, lost control and hit the southeast corner of a house on the 600 block, breaking a gas main, Wofford said.
Officers chased the suspect on foot and arrested him. They took him to Queen of the Valley Medical Center to make sure he had no injuries. Neither the suspect or anyone at the house was injured, Wofford said.
Meanwhile, police, fire and Pacific, Gas and Electric vehicles converged near the house amid the gas leak. Barriers were set up for about a block around the home. The evacuation order for the residential neighborhood was lifted at 10:30 a.m.
Both the pickup and house had major damage, Wofford said.
Damion Chance Schacht, 33, of Napa was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, fleeing a peace officer, driving without a license and a probation charge, according to the booking log.
