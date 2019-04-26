More than four years after an earthquake rocked Napa, parents at Stone Bridge School are asking the school district to devote more funds – and show more urgency – in protecting students against the next seismic shock.
Napans with children enrolled at the charter school, which lies on the West Napa Fault in the rural Carneros area, took their case Thursday night to the Napa Valley Unified School District board. Stone Bridge supporters asked the district to reconsider a spending plan that devotes just over $2 million of a 2016 bond measure – one-seventh the amount proposed in earlier plans – for safety fixes at the school’s Los Carneros Avenue campus with no estimated timeline, even as seismic safety projects in the eight figures are under way at two other schools also at risk from nearby fault lines.
“The improvements we need seem to have been put on indefinite hold,” said Colleen Townsend, telling board members that district officials had informed her and others that a plan for Stone Bridge’s future may take as long as two years to emerge.
The funds proposed for protecting Stone Bridge are far below the $14.2 million envisioned for the school in earlier versions of Napa Valley Unified’s plan for spending money from Measure H, the $269 million school bond measure passed by county voters in June 2016. Since the bond’s passage, plans to move the school north to Yountville or to Old Sonoma Road have fallen through, leaving Townsend and others wondering what funds will be left for Stone Bridge in the future.
“We’re concerned about waiting another two years with what will happen to funds for our school … I say respectfully, it is really time for a plan,” she said, drawing loud applause from many in the 70-person audience.
Earlier in the week, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said no formal search for a new Stone Bridge campus is under way. “We have issues to work through with that campus that would need further research and study, but we’re not currently actively seeking an alternative site,” she said Monday.
The district’s Measure H implementation plan lists the Stone Bridge overhaul’s status as in the “planning” stage, with its completion “TBD.”
Elsewhere, seismic projects are underway at Snow Elementary, where demolition and construction work is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2019 at a cost $36.2 million, and at Napa Junction Elementary in American Canyon, where a $49.1 million relocation of the campus is set to wrap up in the fall of 2020.
With bond funds flowing to campuses around the district, another Stone Bridge parent worried how much money will be left by the time a firm plan for her school emerges – especially with Measure H funds also being steered toward other uses ranging from a new American Canyon Middle School costing more than $53 million to a host of technology updates worth $27.9 million.
“What remains of Measure H (revenue) should be targeted first and foremost to the health and safety of the students,” Heather Shumaker, who has a daughter in fourth grade and a son in first, said Tuesday. “The most important and critical part was that students sitting on earthquake faults would be moved off the faults. As nice as it is to be able to spend money on tech or other things, the Tier 1 issue is safety and I feel it should still be spent on safety.”
Parents speaking before the Napa school board supported a project they said would protect students at a lower cost than all-new construction, by moving seven modular classrooms far enough away from the West Napa Fault to lessen the danger in a quake.
Later Thursday – almost two hours after nearly all the Stone Bridge supporters had left the meeting – all six board members present (Jose Hurtado was absent) approved the revised spending plan for Measure H funds. (Because parents spoke out on Stone Bridge’s behalf during the public-comment period, the board was not allowed under state open-meeting law to directly address their comments or take action on them.)
Previous attempts to find Stone Bridge a new home have stalled since Aug. 24, 2014, when the South Napa earthquake tore gashes in the campus parking lot and forced PG&E to replace a section of a 26-inch-wide pipeline on site.
In October 2016, Napa Valley Unified backed off a plan to have the school share the campus of Yountville Elementary, after parents objected to what they called the district’s “scare tactics” in arguing the West Napa Fault and gas line made the Carneros property too dangerous for schoolchildren. After consulting with safety experts and the state Department of Education, the school district changed course and decided Stone Bridge could be rebuilt on the current 10-acre site by shifting buildings farther away from the fault line.
However, Napa Valley Unified then moved to buy land off Old Sonoma Road in December 2017, intending to use that site for a new Stone Bridge campus. That plan drew the concern of county officials and vineyard representatives, and the discovery of another fault on the property led the district to abandon the move the following March – although a district spokesperson said at the time that a goal of having a replacement campus ready by the fall of 2020 remained in place.