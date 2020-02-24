Stone Bridge school parents, staff ponder move to Mt. George campus near Napa

Directors and parents at the Stone Bridge School are weighing the Napa school district’s offer to turn a soon-to-be-closed campus into a long-awaited new home for the charter academy.
Under the proposal by the Napa Valley Unified School District, Mt. George Elementary School east of Napa would gain a second life after it and Yountville Elementary shut their doors in June. Starting in August, Stone Bridge would leave its current quarters in Carneros – located near the West Napa Fault that triggered the August 2014 earthquake – and begin leasing the Mt. George property at 1019 Second Ave. in the Coombsville area.
With NVUSD giving Stone Bridge until May 1 to sign a lease for the Mt. George site, directors expressed cautious optimism about the potential new home base – particularly for a quiet and relatively rural atmosphere they called suitable for a low-technology Waldorf curriculum heavily based on hands-on learning.
“In many ways, the site is very similar to what we have currently,” said Christine Waskowiak, educational program director for Stone Bridge, which teaches kindergarten through eighth grade.
Based on an early look at the proposal, Waskowiak expected most of Stone Bridge’s indoor classroom activities to make a smooth transition from one campus to the other, although the school would have to adjust to a smaller multipurpose gathering space than it currently has at the Carneros campus.
The larger adjustment may affect Stone Bridge’s agricultural program. Because the Coombsville campus is about half the size of the 10-acre Carneros property, farming instruction that has included students raising produce and chickens may be retooled to use garden boxes instead, according to Waskowiak. Later, the school may consider farming instruction at off-campus properties, but only after “moving in and getting to know the neighbors,” she said.
Parents’ and faculty councils at Stone Bridge will discuss the possible move to Mt. George before the school’s charter council – whose eight members include teachers, parents and residents – decides whether to accept the offer, according to school administrator Maria Martinez.
NVUSD is offering the Mt. George campus under California’s Proposition 39, which requires school districts with surplus facilities to first offer them to local charter schools before putting them up for sale.
Mt. George and Yountville Elementary became available after the district board voted in October to close both schools, citing their lowest-in-NVUSD enrollment and the need to save about $1 million a year amid budget deficits and declining per-student state payouts as enrollment shrinks.
The district has sought a safer home for Stone Bridge since the 2014 quake ruptured pavement and caused other damage at its present campus, which formerly housed the Carneros Elementary School before its closure in 2010. NVUSD officials have rejected rebuilding at the Carneros campus or installing modular classrooms, citing an estimated $55 million cost and the continued presence of a fault line and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. natural gas pipe in the area.
Previous attempts to relocate Stone Bridge have stalled, including a proposal for the charter academy to share space with the Yountville school or move to a new location at Old Sonoma Road.
A district-organized volunteer committee that last year recommended closing the two elementary schools is scheduled to meet again later this year to discuss the reuse, sale or lease of both properties.
An appraisal conducted last year placed the Yountville site’s market value at about $8 million – a total boosted by its suitability for housing development – but estimated the Mt. George campus’ retail value at only $1.8 million because of county zoning limiting its reuse to a residential estate or vineyards.
