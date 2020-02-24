Stone Bridge school parents, staff ponder move to Mt. George campus near Napa

The larger adjustment may affect Stone Bridge’s agricultural program. Because the Coombsville campus is about half the size of the 10-acre Carneros property, farming instruction that has included students raising produce and chickens may be retooled to use garden boxes instead, according to Waskowiak. Later, the school may consider farming instruction at off-campus properties, but only after “moving in and getting to know the neighbors,” she said.

Parents’ and faculty councils at Stone Bridge will discuss the possible move to Mt. George before the school’s charter council – whose eight members include teachers, parents and residents – decides whether to accept the offer, according to school administrator Maria Martinez.

NVUSD is offering the Mt. George campus under California’s Proposition 39, which requires school districts with surplus facilities to first offer them to local charter schools before putting them up for sale.

Mt. George and Yountville Elementary became available after the district board voted in October to close both schools, citing their lowest-in-NVUSD enrollment and the need to save about $1 million a year amid budget deficits and declining per-student state payouts as enrollment shrinks.