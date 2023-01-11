 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm claims 275-year-old oak at St. Helena's V. Sattui Winery

Oak falls at V. Sattui

An approximately 275-year-old oak tree in the courtyard of V. Sattui Winery fell Monday morning during heavy rain.

 V. Sattui Winery, via YouTube

Heavy rain brought down an approximately 275-year-old oak tree that was the centerpiece of V. Sattui Winery's popular courtyard in south St. Helena.

The tree fell at about 4 a.m. Monday, V. Sattui Winery President Tom Davies said in a YouTube video.

He called it "our most treasured, most beautiful oak" and "probably one of the most iconic oaks here in the Napa Valley."

"We're basically heartbroken," he said. "This has been such an iconic part of the V. Sattui family that's hosted hundreds of thousands of people picnicking under its majestic branches. Thank God this happened at 4 a.m. and nobody was underneath it."

The oak collapsed as a major storm carried by an atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean battered Northern California, dropping more than 2 inches of rain across most of Napa County from Sunday night into Monday morning. (St. Helena received 1.85 inches on Pope Street near Sulphur Creek in the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. Monday, according to Napa County's OneRain website.)

The county, along with the wider North Bay region, also was under a high wind warning at the time the winery's oak fell. Gusts of 50 mph and more put trees, utility poles and other tall objects at risk of toppling in soil already saturated by successive storms since the final week of December.

