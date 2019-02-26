Dawn came to Napa Valley Tuesday, with streams roaring and the Napa River climbing to the lip of the flood bypass in downtown Napa.
Central Napa got 1.4 inches of rain during the past 24 hours, but some of the higher elevations got substantially more. Mount Veeder registered 6.9 inches, while Angwin received 5.1 inches, according to county gauges. Many Upvalley locations reported 4 inches.
The National Weather Service issued a small stream flood advisory warning for Napa, Sonoma and Marin Counties through 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and urged people to avoid flooded roads. Such streams and creeks were expected to continue rising, ongoing flooding was expected to worsen.
The Napa River was expected to spill into the flood bypass by mid-day Tuesday. The river was expected to peak at 9 a.m. Wednesday, some 2 feet above flood stage.
Napa County reported the closure of Oakville Cross Road, Lodi Lane between Highway 29 and Silverado Trail, Big Ranch Road at Salvador Avenue and Washington Street south of Yountville. Also, Highway 121 was closed at Schellville in Sonoma County.
Flooding was reported on Oakville Cross Road between the Napa River and Silverado Trail.
The California Highway Patrol reported some fender-benders, but no serious traffic accidents.
The National Weather Service issued an overnight flood advisory for small streams in the North Bay, with areas of Sonoma County and the coast receiving some of the area's highest rainfall totals.
The forecast calls for Napa receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day Tuesday and another 1 to 2 inches Tuesday night, with showers expected Wednesday.
Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are expected Tuesday.
The city of Napa announced Tuesday morning that the following areas were closed to the public due to the possibility of flooding: Trancas Crossing, Oxbow Preserve, China Point Park, Oxbow Commons, Main Street Boat Dock, Stanly Lane Trail, Hennessey Boat Launch, Trancas Street to Lincoln Avenue on the River Trail, and the pedestrian bridge above Salvador Creek in Garfield Park.
City crews will evaluate whether the areas should be reopened after the storm passes.
Sonoma County was hit harder by the storm. The Alexander Valley Unified School District, Geyserville Unified School District, Montgomery Elementary School District in Cazadero and Guerneville School District were closed because of flooding on bus routes, county officials said.