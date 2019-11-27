{{featured_button_text}}
rainy weather
Andrei Kuzniatsou

Tuesday's storm -- the first of the new rain year -- gave the Napa Valley a good soaking, with more intense rain forecast for the weekend and early next week.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Central Napa received .79 inches at the city's Corporation Yard on Jackson Street. The heaviest amount recorded by county gauges was 1.22 inches on Mount Veeder.

Elsewhere, Angwin got 1.08 inches, St. Helena .87 inches; Yountville 1.02 inches, with .83 inches falling on Mount St. Helena.

The National Weather Service was predicting a cool, partly sunny Wednesday, with a slight chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day.

The first frost of the season is likely Thursday night. 

Napa can expect rain over the weekend and into next week, with the potential for "significant" precipitation.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.