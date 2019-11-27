Tuesday's storm -- the first of the new rain year -- gave the Napa Valley a good soaking, with more intense rain forecast for the weekend and early next week.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Central Napa received .79 inches at the city's Corporation Yard on Jackson Street. The heaviest amount recorded by county gauges was 1.22 inches on Mount Veeder.
Elsewhere, Angwin got 1.08 inches, St. Helena .87 inches; Yountville 1.02 inches, with .83 inches falling on Mount St. Helena.
The National Weather Service was predicting a cool, partly sunny Wednesday, with a slight chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day.
The first frost of the season is likely Thursday night.
Napa can expect rain over the weekend and into next week, with the potential for "significant" precipitation.