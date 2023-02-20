A storm system heading into the Bay Area at midweek could bring a rare sight to Napans: a touch of snow.

The flurries that may fall on wine country on Thursday will be an interlude in a period of rain showers, near-freezing nights and strong winds across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. While no accumulation is expected on the Napa County floor, falling temperatures could allow snow to stick at elevations of 1,500 feet or lower, whitening North Bay locales like Mount St. Helena, the Mayacamas Mountains and Mount Tamalpais, forecasters said.

Accompanying the storm will be a wind advisory that will be in force from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday. The weather service expects northwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts topping out at 55 mph.

Chilly and gusty conditions will be the product of a cold front that is predicted to start pushing into the Bay Area on Tuesday, interrupting a spate of balmy weather that pushed Monday highs near 70 degrees in Napa, according to Roger Gass, a forecaster at the weather service’s Monterey bureau.

Scattered showers will arrive on Wednesday and continue into Friday, but predawn temperatures Thursday morning will dip near or past the freezing point in much of Napa County, producing snow that could leave a dusting in hilly areas, Gass said.

Late Wednesday and early Thursday will produce the highest chances of local precipitation at 40% to 60%, according to Gass.

Although any snow is expected to mix with showers and leave no lasting trace on valley floors, “in higher terrain you will see some snow-covered peaks by the end of the week,” he said.

Elsewhere in Northern California, the storm pattern may leave behind 3 to 6 inches of snow at elevations above 3,000 feet, and up to a foot in parts of the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains to the south, Gass added.

Daytime temperatures in Napa are not expected to cross 50 degrees on Thursday or Friday while the storm progresses, but will return to the mid-50s by Saturday as sunny skies return, according to the weather service’s forecast at weather.gov.

Napa Valley drivers are advised to be careful on Bay Area roads through the second half of the week due to the expected weather conditions, said Gass. Residents are also asked to be mindful of their pets and outdoor plantings as overnight temperatures approach freezing.

