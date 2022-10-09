 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Street closures planned this week in American Canyon

American Canyon is closing streets in the Vintage Ranch area from Wednesday to Friday for annual repaving work, the city announced Saturday.

Detours will be in place to direct motorists and bicyclists, according to a city news release. Drivers are asked to plan ahead, avoid construction areas if possible, and exercise caution.

The following closures are planned later this week:

- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Shenandoah Drive, between Silver Oak Trail and Donaldson Way

- Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Donaldson Way, between Tuscan Oak and Shenandoah Drive

- Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Donaldson Way from Shenandoah Drive to Newell Drive; Silver Oak Trail from Sequoia Grove Way to Newell Drive

Residents who live on the streets slated for closure, or whose access will be directly impacted during the closure, will receive further communication from the contractor 72 hours before paving work begins. This work will not affect emergency vehicle access, sidewalk access, and regularly scheduled trash pick-up, according to city officials.

For more information about the street project and schedule updates, visit https://bit.ly/3CjxBNt.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

