'Streets raised us. Horses saved us.' Why the Compton Cowboys ride

One of the cowboys' missions is to reverse a Hollywood-engineered stereotype that makes bystanders look twice when they see a Black man or woman on a horse. In fact, there were thousands of Black cowboys across the West in the years after the Civil War, and African Americans who migrated from the rural South after World War II often brought their love of horses with them.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic has added another obstacle to the cowboys' effort to save Richland Farms and attract a new generation of young people by making riding cool again. "This pandemic has really affected the ranch and their youth program," Thompson-Hernández says. "Financially, they've taken a big hit. People have been furloughed, and they have had to sell a few horses."

In his work, Thompson-Hernández says he draws on his background as an ethnographer, having received a master's degree in Latin American studies from Stanford. While he feels privileged to have traveled the world as a journalist, the work on the book was literally a homecoming, as he stayed in his childhood home while doing research nearby.

"Being in Compton every day to write this book was a reminder of my childhood and of the friends who I once left," he said. "The cowboys brought me back home and reminded me of who I am and who I was."

Fresh off his first book, Thompson-Hernández has signed a contract to write a memoir, tentatively titled "Belonging," that will explore his upbringing by a single mother and his drive to explore cultures on the fringes of society. He is finishing work on a seven-episode podcast for KPCC-FM (89.3), "California Love," about Los Angeles and his experiences in the city, set to debut in early July.

