Stressors brought by the pandemic continue to impact mental health

Paula Wadell, a child, and adolescent psychiatrist said during the panel it’s also important to recognize that mental wellness also operates on a continuum, with no clear line delineating when mental distress becomes a mental illness.

“If the air filled tomorrow with smoke, many people would have breathing problems, those with asthma would have even more,” Wadell said. “When we add a very significant stressor, everyone’s going to feel it, everyone’s going to move along the curve, and some people are actually going to move into the category where they have what we would diagnose as a significant disorder, and those with a disorder are typically going to experience worsening symptoms.”

In pre-pandemic years, Scher said, about 11% of Americans are typically experiencing significant symptoms of anxiety or depression at any given time. And during the pandemic, about 41% of residents are experiencing those symptoms.

Ahearn said that, generally, people should try to recognize the collective trauma brought by the pandemic and to therefore think of the change in people’s lives within the context of trauma-informed care — which she defined as the understanding that people experience and understand life differently.

“Everyone’s going through something you may not know about,” Lipman said.