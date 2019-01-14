The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Monday, saying that Napa and the rest of the Bay Area will be hit with a strong front Wednesday afternoon.
First, light rain is expected to arrive Monday night, with up to an inch falling by Tuesday night.
A major storm is expected Wednesday by late morning. An average of 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible in the hills, with 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations by Thursday morning, the Weather Service said.
This may result in urban and small stream flooding, but large rivers are expected to remain well within their banks, the Weather Service said.
Most of the rain will fall late Wednesday. Clearing is expected Thursday, with showers returning Sunday, the Weather Service said.