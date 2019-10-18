{{featured_button_text}}

Pacific Gas and Electric Company responded to a damaged gas line Friday morning in the vicinity of Trower Avenue and Stover Street, with some residents asked to evacuate their homes while others sheltered in place.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Crews squeezed the line and stopped the gas flow by 11:15 a.m., said utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras. A construction crew struck with a back hoe a two-inch plastic gas line that runs underneath Trower, she said.

Students at Vintage High School on Trower were asked to shelter in place as a precaution, said Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent for operational services for the Napa Valley Unified School District.

Students were told to remain in their classrooms until PG&E lifted the precaution, Pearson said at 10:40 a.m.

City workers set up barricades closing adjacent neighborhood streets. Roads were reopened, as of a noon PG&E update.

Twelve homes would be without gas service until repairs are made, Contreras said. 

Courtney Teague contributed to this report.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

