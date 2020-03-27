Stuck at home due to the coronavirus threat, Napans perform acts of kindness

Emily Dusky, a New Tech High student, said after talking with her grandma, who lives in Napa, she realized that there are many seniors like her who could use some help getting groceries, supplies or running other errands.

“I’m young and less likely to be affected by coronavirus. So if I can do something, why not?” said Dusky.

“I like to make other people happy, it makes me happy,” she said.

Since posting her offer on social media, Dusky said she’s run a number of errands for both seniors but also a pregnant mom.

“I went to Whole Foods and Walmart,” she said. Most people wanted food and toilet paper. She doesn’t charge for her services, only the cost of the goods she’s buying.

She figures that one day she might be in those same senior shoes, “and if I need something, I’d hope someone would say ‘I got you.’” said Dusky.

After completing her shopping, she leaves the items on each person’s doorstep. There is no contact, she pointed out.