Student, staff survey may point toward Napa Valley College vote on vaccination requirement

Surveys conducted by Napa Valley College may help guide a potential decision next month on requiring vaccination against the coronavirus.

The board of trustees for the two-year community college — where much of the curriculum continues to be taught remotely 18 months into the pandemic — is expected to discuss an inoculation requirement for students and staff at its Oct. 14 meeting, NVC spokesperson Holly Dawson said. Informing that debate will be the results of online surveys issued this month to students and employees to gauge their comfort level with increased in-person teaching, counseling and services.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The board’s discussion about a vaccination requirement may include considering whether to apply it to all NVC students or only those taking in-person courses, according to Dawson.

NVC’s student questionnaire asks whether they intend to take classes at NVC in the 2022 spring semester, and whether they have received a COVID-19 vaccine or plan to do so. The survey also allows students to rank their preferences for live instruction, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two.