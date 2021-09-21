Student, staff survey may point toward Napa Valley College vote on vaccination requirement

Surveys conducted by Napa Valley College may help guide a potential decision next month on requiring vaccination against the coronavirus.
The board of trustees for the two-year community college — where much of the curriculum continues to be taught remotely 18 months into the pandemic — is expected to discuss an inoculation requirement for students and staff at its Oct. 14 meeting, NVC spokesperson Holly Dawson said. Informing that debate will be the results of online surveys issued this month to students and employees to gauge their comfort level with increased in-person teaching, counseling and services.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The board’s discussion about a vaccination requirement may include considering whether to apply it to all NVC students or only those taking in-person courses, according to Dawson.
NVC’s student questionnaire asks whether they intend to take classes at NVC in the 2022 spring semester, and whether they have received a COVID-19 vaccine or plan to do so. The survey also allows students to rank their preferences for live instruction, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two.
In addition, survey takers can declare their likelihood of attending classes in person — depending on whether NVC requires vaccination or regular virus testing to enter campus, or simply enforces a mask requirement already in effect for indoor areas. Students also are asked whether they would go to the college library or receive tutoring or counseling in person, based on what safety rules are in place.
The state’s two four-year higher education networks, the University of California and California State University, in July announced they would require all on-campus students, faculty and employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the academic year. Those moves came shortly after California’s lifting of many group-size and other restrictions June 15, but also as a more virulent Delta variant of the virus was starting to drive the largest surge of infections since last winter.
As of earlier this month, however, only 34 of the state’s 75 community college districts had imposed similar mandates, according to Capital Public Radio.
At NVC, safety rules approved in July require faculty and students, whether vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors except for certain activities and studies where face coverings are impractical. Vaccination is required to take part in some sporting and musical activities for which masks would be a hindrance.
College President and Superintendent Ron Kraft called the masking rule a way to balance safety and access to education while significant numbers of people have not yet received a vaccine, particularly after the loss of months of face-to-face instruction time during the pandemic.
“Overarchingly, we were looking at student access,” he told trustees before their approval of the policy. “It’s critical that we don’t close the pipeline and that students can continue to go down their pipeline to progress. To me, that is paramount.”
Since California colleges and schools began shutting down in March 2020 early in the spread of COVID-19, NVC has taken a measured path back toward a fully in-person experience, even as the Napa school district has shifted back to a full-time on-campus program for most local children and teenagers. After the college offered a mostly online curriculum in 2020-21, Sara Parker, assistant superintendent for academic affairs, announced it would offer about 30% of this year’s courses in person, including in health-care fields requiring laboratories or hands-on training.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the y…
Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation.
Owners of Aetna Springs are proposing a luxury camping resort for Turkey Hill in Pope Valley.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Napa County is considering a one-acre development limit for new homes allowed amid the agricultural preserve, a move to help protect prime Nap…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com