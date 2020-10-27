Students at Napa's Vintage High return to campus for first time since March

“I don’t like it,” said sophomore Raquel Howle of distance learning. “I miss my friends.” For Howle, learning from home is harder “because you’re not one-to-one with your teacher. But it’s better than not learning at all.”

Monday was 9th grader Sharon Oceguera’s first day on a high school campus. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she said. “I’m waiting for a friend so we can go to first period together.”

She wasn’t fond of distance learning, said the freshman. “I felt like I was lagging in the classes,” she said.

Vintage 10th grader Mia Moctezuma said she was also nervous. “I don’t know where half my classes are,” she said. What did she think of distance learning? “It was a good experience,” she said. “I got to sleep in” later than normal, she said with a smile.

Oscar Torres, a sophomore, said that he wasn’t sure what to expect from returning to in-person classes. “It’s kind of awkward being here only two days and then going back online,” he said.

When asked what he was most looking forward to about being on campus, Torres said, “Just being able to see my teachers in person.”