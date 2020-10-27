Students at Napa's Vintage High return to campus for first time since March

After more than seven months of distance learning, groups of Napa Valley Unified School District students returned to campuses on Monday, some stepping foot on their school site for the very first time.
The beginning of the week was the start of a phased-in reopening of classrooms in the NVUSD, which is assigning children and teenagers two half-days of live instruction per week.
At Vintage High School in north Napa, students slowly trickled onto campus before the noon start of classes.
Staff stood stationed along the school drive-through lanes, greeting students and reminding them of social distancing and mask wearing protocols. Welcome signs and gold and red balloons were on display.
“I’m kind of excited” to get back on campus, said David Peterson, a VHS 10th grader. Peterson gave distance learning mixed results. “Sometimes it was easy, but in my Spanish class it was hard to communicate and learn online,” he said. Peterson said he wished school could return to the normal in-person schedule before COVID-19.
“It’s a little different,” said VHS 10th grader Savannah Husted. “It’s weird wearing a mask all day” and having shorter school days, she said. Distance learning “has been OK,” Husted said. “It’s easier to wake up and you don’t have to get dressed” like you are leaving the house.
“I don’t like it,” said sophomore Raquel Howle of distance learning. “I miss my friends.” For Howle, learning from home is harder “because you’re not one-to-one with your teacher. But it’s better than not learning at all.”
Monday was 9th grader Sharon Oceguera’s first day on a high school campus. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she said. “I’m waiting for a friend so we can go to first period together.”
She wasn’t fond of distance learning, said the freshman. “I felt like I was lagging in the classes,” she said.
Vintage 10th grader Mia Moctezuma said she was also nervous. “I don’t know where half my classes are,” she said. What did she think of distance learning? “It was a good experience,” she said. “I got to sleep in” later than normal, she said with a smile.
Oscar Torres, a sophomore, said that he wasn’t sure what to expect from returning to in-person classes. “It’s kind of awkward being here only two days and then going back online,” he said.
When asked what he was most looking forward to about being on campus, Torres said, “Just being able to see my teachers in person.”
Roughly half of more than 17,000 students in Napa’s public school system returned to their classrooms, their teachers and their acquaintances this week after a coronavirus-triggered shutdown that started in March.
The resumption of in-person teaching will be the latest milestone for a district that closed its 28 campuses March 13 in response to COVID-19’s spread and has, save for 142 special-education students who returned to classrooms Oct. 5, led only online instruction since.
Returning students whose parents have opted for a hybrid classroom-virtual teaching program account for some 50% of NVUSD’s student body, with the others continuing to study online, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.
The hybrid model marks the second of four rungs in the district’s ladder to full-time and full-day in-person teaching. Reducing new COVID-19 cases must advances enough for a third stage of five half-days a week on campus.
For now, children and teenagers coming back to the classroom will be split into two groups, one attending on Monday and Tuesday afternoons and the other arriving for Thursday and Friday mornings. No in-person teaching will take place on Wednesdays.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
