One hundred and eight years after it opened in Napa, teachers and staff at St. John the Baptist Catholic School gathered on Tuesday afternoon to say goodbye to their students for the last time.

Citing declining enrollment, economics and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the downtown school has closed for good.

“It’s sad to know this is our last year,” said school Principal Joe Oberting. “There was just no school that had the feeling,” of St. John’s, he said. “We’ll always remember this place.”

At 2 p.m., St. John’s staffers and teachers lined up in the school parking lot to wave and greet the school students and families, who drove through the lot for a final farewell.

There were balloons, bubbles, music, popsicles, signs, honking, lots of waving and a few tears.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that it’s over,” said Milton Gallegos, a longtime St. John’s teacher. St. John’s was special because “it just had that true family feeling.”

Stephanie Cunningham was in her first year at St. John’s, working as a science teacher. “I loved it so much,” she said. “I looked forward to being here forever.”

Lusy Rosas, an aunt of two St. John’s students, said her niece and nephew were also sad about the closure. “We’re trying to make the best of it,” said Rosas, as she slowly drove through the parking lot.

Arabella Gerosa, who just finished sixth grade, described the closure as a big loss. “It was hard for me to take in but the time I was here was the best.”

In recent weeks, small groups of students were allowed to come to the campus on Napa Street to collect their belongings and say goodbye to teachers. Students have been studying remotely as a result of the pandemic.

Those last visits lead to some emotional moments, said the principal. “Some kids would immediately look down because they were going to cry, said Oberting. “Others were just so happy to see you.”

While the school hosted distance learning, St. John’s teachers came up with creative ways to keep in touch with students. Several made the rounds to visit students at their homes, waving from the sidewalk. One teacher even brought a soccer ball to kick around.

Oberting said that of the school’s approximately 100 students, “a good majority” are transferring to St. Apollinaris Catholic School in north Napa. Another group of students will attend Kolbe Academy & Trinity Prep in Napa. A handful will be home schooled and others will attend public school, he said.

Teachers and staff are sad as well, he said. “We’ve gotten from grief to the acceptance stage” of the grieving process, he said. Of the 17 staff, which included eight teachers, some already have jobs at other Catholic schools.

Oberting said he’d stay on for a while to tie up loose ends. Oberting, who is also a deacon at St. John’s, said he may do other work for the parish or diocese or he may look for a secular job. He’s been principal since July 2018.

The principal said nothing has been decided as far as the future use of the two-story school building. Perhaps another school might need some room to spread out due to new COVID-19 health and safety requirements, he said.

“We do have religious education here three nights a week. That absolutely has to stay,” he said.

Some St. John’s school events and traditions will continue. The second-grade teacher will continue First Communion training with a group of nine students. In late July, those students will celebrate their First Communion, said Oberting.

On July 18, eighth graders will have a baccalaureate Mass and receive their diplomas. Oberting said 20 students will graduate as eighth graders.

Regardless of where the kids attend school next, they will always be St. John the Baptist Catholic School alumni, he said.

