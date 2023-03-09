Major the agricultural detective canine — that’s his official title — had an audience both big and enthusiastic.

The black Labrador retriever can sniff out pest-ridden produce that isn’t wanted in California. On this day, he found the box with a guava in it from amid a dozen or so boxes in seconds.

He was a star at Napa County Ag Day 2023 on Thursday at Napa Valley Expo. Teacher Jaime Herman and her Napa Christian second-graders and third-graders watch Major in action.

“Is he a friendly dog?” a student asked.

“He’s a friendly dog, but you cannot pet him, he’s a working dog,” said Simone Ackermann of the Contra Costa County Department of Agriculture.

And then the Napa Christian students were off to another exhibit and Major had a new audience — and then another and another.

More than 1,500 elementary school students were scheduled to come to Napa Valley Expo over three hours on Thursday. They packed into cavernous, noisy, bustling Chardonnay Hall and rotated among some 30 exhibits.

“Ag Day is a great opportunity for elementary school children to learn about all things Napa Valley agriculture,” Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas said.

Cori Carlson of Napa Pasture Protein brought four goat kids that proved to be a big hit with the Napa Christian students. Carlson reflected on what she hoped students would take from the experience.

“I’m hoping they will see a different side of ag and hopefully find it to be an interesting, future career choice,” she said.

Claire Tauzer of Tauzer Apiaries showed the Napa Christian students live bees behind glass. The students knew what bees are about.

“Honey,” one of them said.

Yes, but Tauzer also wanted students to know the role bees play in pollination.

“They’re really important to agriculture and fruit production,” she said.

Forrest Faszer of the Yamaha Motor Corp, USA showed students a 10-foot-long agricultural drone — a small helicopter — used for spraying crops.

“This is really lightweight material,” he said.

Austin Ford Jr. of Amador Barn Owl Box Co. had an exhibit. Owls can help control rodents in vineyards and farms.

"They soar around. And then they'll hear something, right? And they'll go grab it and then bring it back up," he said, making a swooping motion with a stuffed owl.

Students learned about grape vines, cabbage and jalapeno peppers. They saw a falcon that can keep away pesky, grape-eating birds birds. They watched David Adams hammer heated horseshoes on an anvil.

A chart showed that Chinook salmon in the Napa River can reach 3 feet in length, a steelhead trout 2 feet and a tule perch a mere half-foot.

After more than an hour of learning, Napa Christian students sat on hay bales in the hall. Jayden Rodriguez, age 9, liked an imaginative demonstration on soil that used something more than mere soil.

“I would have to say the chocolate dirt, the candy dirt,” he said.

Is he ready to become a farmer?

“Maybe,” Jason said after a pause.

Ariel Beltrami reflected on her favorites.

“The animals,” she said. “The cows.”

Is she ready to become a farmer?

“Maybe,” Ariel said after a pause.

Napa County Farm Bureau, the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office and Napa Valley Expo were major sponsors of Ag Day 2023. This was the 18th version of the event and the first since the pandemic.

The Farm Bureau is not only representing the current generation of agricultural professionals. It is cultivating the next generation, Klobas said.

