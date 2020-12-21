Students rush to apply for DACA for the first time in 3 years

She is now working to collect school and medical records needed to prove she has been in the country since 2007.

"Actually going through the process is something really exciting for me, you know, because it's like, 'Oh, it's actually going to happen this time,'" Martinez said.

Counselors and attorneys working with undocumented students at high schools, community colleges, California State University and University of California campuses say this month they have seen a huge increase in the number of students requesting legal services or help applying for DACA.

At the nine UC undergraduate campuses, Blanco estimates there are 400 to 600 students who are eligible for DACA but were not able to apply until now, because they were too young before.

"There's tremendous pent-up demand," Blanco said. "All the undocumented students pretty much that started this year, unless they're a transfer student, none of them were ever able to apply for DACA. So they all started the year without DACA."

At Rio Hondo College, a community college in Whittier, in Los Angeles County, the wait for legal appointments for undocumented students has stretched out to two weeks, said Angel Aguilar Garcia, student services assistant for undocumented students at the college.