Stung by fires and the pandemic, Napa's hotels welcome Glass Fire evacuees

Waves of evacuees who have made lodging arrangements independent of county officials have also filed into hotels this week, making the number of rooms rented by evacuees likely higher than the 612 recorded by Napa County. Five sets of evacuees whirled through the 10-room Inn on First this week, according to co-owner Jamie Cherry.

Sensing the urgency of the situation, he and his husband, with whom he co-owns the inn, decided not to charge evacuees full market rate.

“Those rooms would have otherwise gone empty because of the cancellations we had,” Cherry said, noting he had received three so far from groups put off by the Glass Fire. “We didn’t charge much, because there’s other places their money can go (right now).”

The evacuation orders and warnings that blanketed much of the Upvalley last week remained in effect into the weekend; even so, Cherry had all but one set of evacuees check out of the inn by Saturday. As the air quality improved slightly, evacuees told Cherry they were eager to return to their homes.