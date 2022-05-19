Submerged vehicle pulled from Napa River

A Napa fisherman on Thursday reported a submerged red vehicle in the Napa River near the Napa Valley Yacht Club at 100 Riverside Drive around noon Thursday to Napa Fire.

Several agencies eventually managed to wrestle the vehicle — a Toyota Tacoma — out of the water at 4:11 p.m., by using two tow trucks and a U.S. Coast Guard boat.

A cursory search of the vehicle revealed no one inside, according to Napa Fire Battalion Chief Jim Cortese.

Agencies that responded include the Napa Police, an American Medical Response ambulance crew, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The agencies started attempting to tow the vehicle out of the water at about 1:30 p.m.. An initial tow company backed a truck up all the way down the Napa boat ramp next to the yacht club, but didn’t have long enough chains to make it out to the sunken vehicle. It required the efforts of two other trucks and about two more hours to get the Toyota Tacoma out of the river.

One man at the scene said he thought the vehicle was his and had been stolen, though police said they couldn’t immediately confirm whether the vehicle was stolen.

