Successor to Napa Valley Expo’s Red Barn to appear at Town & Country Fair

This summer’s full return of the Town & Country Fair to downtown Napa will come with additions like wine and beer gardens – and the spiritual return of old landmark to the fairground.

A barn-like structure will be pre-built and installed at the Napa Valley Expo ahead of the annual fair Aug. 11-14, according to Corey Oakley, chief executive of the state-run fair authority. The structure, expected to be about 20-by-20 feet or smaller, will serve as a first-aid, lost-and-found and information station – and as a central gathering point akin to the role the Expo’s Red Barn filled before the wooden structure was torn down five years ago.

Oakley announced the coming of the Red Barn’s successor Tuesday morning at a meeting of the Expo board, where he also discussed potential changes to the Town & Country Fair, including new wine and beer gardens and a relocation of some fair exhibits.

“We will bring back the Red Barn in whatever form we can,” he told board members at the meeting, the agency’s second to be held in person at the downtown Third Street fairground after two years of videoconferenced meetings during the coronavirus pandemic. “The concept is coming back; there will be an iconic place in the middle.”

Unlike the original Red Barn — which was scratch-built in the 1980s eventually demolished in 2017 due to wood rot and floor damage — the new central building will be prefabricated, then mounted on skids to allow it to be moved in place during events and then moved out of the way afterward. The structure also could be placed and opened for other public gatherings during the year, Oakley predicted.

Though the building will effectively replace the red barn, its final color may depend on whether the Expo can recruit a sponsor — which could choose to have the structure painted in a company color — to foot at least part of the cost, according to Oakley.

Meanwhile, Expo staff are exploring other changes to the fair’s layout as the event returns to a full program for the first time in three years. Possible additions include beer and wine gardens with live entertainment, as well as art installations provided by Napa-area arts groups, Oakley told the Expo board.

Fair exhibits that have traditionally taken place inside the Expo’s Riesling Hall also could be moved outdoors this August in a bid to increase foot traffic, he added. During the Expo’s limited-attendance carnival in June 2021, the exhibit hall was put to a new use as a play center for younger children, while conventional midway-style rides and games were presented outdoors.

New and returning attractions will comprise a fair that has been disrupted by COVID-19, which in 2020 forced the Expo to cancel most of the event and switch its Junior Livestock Auction to online bidding and drive-through pickups of animals. With crowd-size restrictions lingering into mid-2021, the Expo that year split its traditional fair into a separate livestock auction and a carnival with reduced attendance.

The pace of public gatherings at the Expo has steadily picked up in the 10 months since, starting with its first pandemic-era BottleRock music festival in September and continuing with mixed martial arts cards, the Napa Home & Garden Show last weekend, and the April 4 benefit concert for Ukraine. BottleRock producer Latitude 38 Entertainment currently is preparing the fairground for the festival’s 2022 edition, which will take place May 27-29 and is expected to draw about 120,000 spectators.

