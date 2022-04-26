Successor to Napa Valley Expo’s Red Barn to appear at Town & Country Fair

The Napa Valley Expo's Red Barn, which was removed in 2017, is set for replacement by a pre-built structure that will serve as a central gathering point at the Napa Town & Country Fair in August.
Howard Yune, Register file photo
The Napa Valley Expo this year is preparing to mount its first full-service Town & Country Fair since 2019, with events scheduled Aug. 11-14. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was replaced by a separate Junior Livestock Auction and carnival in 2021.
This summer’s full return of the Town & Country Fair to downtown Napa will come with additions like wine and beer gardens – and the spiritual return of old landmark to the fairground.
A barn-like structure will be pre-built and installed at the Napa Valley Expo ahead of the annual fair Aug. 11-14, according to Corey Oakley, chief executive of the state-run fair authority. The structure, expected to be about 20-by-20 feet or smaller, will serve as a first-aid, lost-and-found and information station – and as a central gathering point akin to the role the Expo’s Red Barn filled before the wooden structure was torn down five years ago.
Oakley announced the coming of the Red Barn’s successor Tuesday morning at a meeting of the Expo board, where he also discussed potential changes to the Town & Country Fair, including new wine and beer gardens and a relocation of some fair exhibits.
“We will bring back the Red Barn in whatever form we can,” he told board members at the meeting, the agency’s second to be held in person at the downtown Third Street fairground after two years of videoconferenced meetings during the coronavirus pandemic. “The concept is coming back; there will be an iconic place in the middle.”
Unlike the original Red Barn — which was scratch-built in the 1980s eventually demolished in 2017 due to wood rot and floor damage — the new central building will be prefabricated, then mounted on skids to allow it to be moved in place during events and then moved out of the way afterward. The structure also could be placed and opened for other public gatherings during the year, Oakley predicted.
In the coming years, directors of the Napa Valley Expo plan to add buildings and move events around the fairgrounds. To help make room for the…
Though the building will effectively replace the red barn, its final color may depend on whether the Expo can recruit a sponsor — which could choose to have the structure painted in a company color — to foot at least part of the cost, according to Oakley.
Meanwhile, Expo staff are exploring other changes to the fair’s layout as the event returns to a full program for the first time in three years. Possible additions include beer and wine gardens with live entertainment, as well as art installations provided by Napa-area arts groups, Oakley told the Expo board.
Fair exhibits that have traditionally taken place inside the Expo’s Riesling Hall also could be moved outdoors this August in a bid to increase foot traffic, he added. During the Expo’s limited-attendance carnival in June 2021, the exhibit hall was put to a new use as a play center for younger children, while conventional midway-style rides and games were presented outdoors.
New signage and lighting, a modern RV reservation system, and on-site internet equipment are among the items on the Expo’s to-do list.
New and returning attractions will comprise a fair that has been disrupted by COVID-19, which in 2020 forced the Expo to cancel most of the event and switch its Junior Livestock Auction to online bidding and drive-through pickups of animals. With crowd-size restrictions lingering into mid-2021, the Expo that year split its traditional fair into a separate livestock auction and a carnival with reduced attendance.
The pace of public gatherings at the Expo has steadily picked up in the 10 months since, starting with its first pandemic-era BottleRock music festival in September and continuing with mixed martial arts cards, the Napa Home & Garden Show last weekend, and the April 4 benefit concert for Ukraine. BottleRock producer Latitude 38 Entertainment currently is preparing the fairground for the festival’s 2022 edition, which will take place May 27-29 and is expected to draw about 120,000 spectators.
St. Apollinaris student takes first place in national academic decathlon
Local eighth-grader Sophie Wassef recently beat more than 300 other super-smart students in the National Catholic Schools Academic Junior High Decathlon, taking the first place title in the science category.
The St. Apollinaris Catholic School student was the only national winner from the area, getting top marks among the 160-plus teams involved.
After competing, but not placing at the national level, in the current events section last year, Sophie said she was determined to dominate the biology category. She started studying in October when she first found out that she was chosen to compete — working her way up to nearly two hours a day — which ultimately culminated in her win at the national event on March 26.
“This year, I redeemed myself by winning,” said Sophie.
Teams of 10 compete in the 10 round contest, which comprises the two group events “Super Quiz” and “Logic,” before moving on to an individual test portion on topics ranging from literature to science to fine arts. After competing at the regional level — which Sophie did on March 5 in Sacramento — winners then move to the national tier.
“I was pretty nervous, but during the test you have to be calm or else you won’t be able to do well,” she said. “I knew I studied a lot and put a lot of effort into it, and no matter the result I would be proud … But when I won, I felt like I deserved it.”
Sophie's mother, Katarzyna Krawczyk, is tremendously proud of her daughter’s achievements and talents, which also include sports, piano, dance and most recently, class president.
“We were also kind of shocked,” said Krawczyk. “The most intense were like the last few weeks … we wanted her to win, but you don’t know until you see it.”
Now that Sophie is headed to high school, she will no longer be able to compete in the AJHD, but she intends to get involved with theater and keep up with her lacrosse and volleyball careers … while keeping up with her studies, of course.
“I have a lot of interests, so we will have to see where that takes me,” she said.
