Suicide calls in California have spiked during coronavirus crisis. Here's how to find help

Telephone calls and texts to Wellspace Health's Suicide Prevention and Crisis line from across California increased by 40 percent between February and March amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a news release.

WellSpace Health's Sacramento offices answered 4,713 suicide and crisis calls from across the state in March, compared to 3,375 calls in February, the release said. Last year, the crisis line averaged 3,350 suicide prevention calls per month.

"People feel exceptionally helpless right now and those feelings are translating to thoughts of suicide and self-harm," Jonathan Porteus, a licensed clinical psychologist who is WellSpace Health's CEO, said in the release. "Anxiety in the community is palpable. People are more isolated as they try to cope with pandemic fears, unemployment, financial stress, and increased substance use. Add more time around firearms, increased rates of domestic violence, and it creates a dangerous paradigm."

Porteus urged people to reach out to others in the community via phone, FaceTime or writing letters.

"As a community we need to supplement our social distancing practices with robust virtual connections," Porteus said in the release. "It can save lives."

If you are in crisis or feeling suicidal, you can reach a team of professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by texting the word HOPE to 916-668-iCAN (4226).

