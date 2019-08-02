Gathering flower petals, bits of rosemary, lemongrass and other garden herbs, the Connolly Ranch campers carefully deposited their selections into rubber molds, then ladled on melted goat milk soap.
Thirty minutes later, the results were ready: Organic and fragrant bar soaps, one for each camper to take home.
The project was just one of many happening at the south Napa educational farm and ranch this past week.
During selected weeks this summer, dozens of campers have gathered to learn about sustainability, farming, food, animals and other parts of ranch and ag life at Connolly Ranch on Browns Valley Road.
It's a valuable experience, because most children are disconnected from where their food comes from, said Connolly Ranch camp counselor Chrystal Rose.
“This is a really impressionable age,” she noted. “Getting them in here and creating a relationship with food and farming … creates lifelong learners,” said Rose. “It’s the first step to changing how we view our food and how we interact with our community.”
Sofia Pomares, age 10, came to Connolly Ranch camp from Sonoma.
“I go every year,” she explained. “It’s like a tradition.”
The animals and the food are two of her favorite parts of camp, Pomares said. For example, her group of campers participated in a farm-to-table activity with visiting CIA chef Caroline Wetzelberger. They helped make ravioli with pesto and pickled carrots. “The food is delicious and the animals are friendly and cute to look at,” she said.
Camper Kayley McPherson, age 11, is visiting Napa this summer from Los Angeles. She likes the freedom of camp, "and spending summer not on technology (but) being outside and trying new things,” said McPherson.
She also likes the cooking and the free time the campers call ‘free-cess’ – held in a shady grove area.
Camper Alyssa Tierney, age 10, of Sonoma, agreed.
“I like making food,” she said. “It’s cool that we made pasta without a box from the store.”
Her favorite animals at the ranch? “The goats,” said Tierney. “I like how they run around.”
On Tuesday, several counselors took a group of preschoolers into the Connolly Ranch barn where the kids took turns petting a very patient barn cat, sitting on saddles on sawhorse table legs and visiting with ranch goats.
Education director Katie Hackett gave oak leaves to the kids to feed to the goats.
"The goats love the leaves," said Hackett. They're like potato chips to the goats.
Other preschoolers brushed the animals, who gamely stood still for the grooming.
Fiona Chafen, age 10, of Rutherford, said she’s been coming to Connolly Ranch “even before I was one year old.”
Chafen said she likes picking and eating cherry tomatoes from the many cherry tomato plants on the farm. She loves the garden, being in nature “and I really love the animals.”
Counselor Matt Gauger, age 20, will be a third-year student at USC in the fall but he’s spending his summer working at the ranch.
“This is a great place," said Gauger. “It’s a really cool job. Everyone who works here is super invested in their job. I’m so lucky to have found it.”
Connolly Ranch summer camps are for ages 3 to 13. Camp runs from $180 to $425 a week depending on age, number of days and camp selected.
Just because summer vacation is coming to an end doesn't mean the fun at Connolly Ranch comes to an end. Come fall, the camp will turn its focus on its Earthlings play school program for ages 3 to 5 years and field trips for grades kindergarten to 12.