A group of young Napans is spending the summer getting a first taste of life in the wine, hotel and other businesses – even before entering college.

Ninety-four Napa County teenagers are learning the ropes of prominent local industries through the Napa Valley Unified School District’s Summer Mentor Program. The annual campaign offers eight-week paid internships for high schoolers 16 and older that provide them with work experience and insight into career opportunities available in their home communities.

Students apply for the program through NVUSD in partnership with the Napa Valley Education Foundation, interview with community partners in their field of interest, and if selected are paired with a local business in that field. Through the summer, students work on-site 20 hours a week, rotating through different departments within their employer’s business, and attend weekly career readiness training classes through Napa Valley College for academic credit.

Megan McConnell, a program manager at the education foundation, teaches the classroom-based portion of the program. She said the topics covered are frequently suggested by employers, and range from resume development and interview preparation to practicing eye contact and engaging with customers. Often, the group also hears from guest speakers and has the chance to network during this time.

While all of the students attend these classroom sessions, their on-the-job programs vary slightly depending on their area of interest.

When the program began in 2017, the only internship opportunities were in the wine industry. Called Fields of Opportunity, the original program was a partnership between NVUSD and two sister organizations Napa Valley Grapegrowers and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, that offered job experience to students enrolled in special education programs in the school district. The following summer, the program expanded into the Summer Mentor Program in operation today.

Amber Cleveland, a previous work-based learning coordinator for NVUSD, said that while the school district decided to open the program up to all students after its first summer, it still emphasizes providing opportunities for underserved groups.

In 2018, the Summer Mentor Program introduced a second track for students. Resorting to Opportunity offers internships in the hospitality industry through partnerships with local hotels and resorts.

In the years since, the program has also added three more tracks: Building up Opportunity, which focuses on trade skills; Teaching up Opportunity, providing education internships; and Formulating up Opportunity, which partners with NVUSD’s information technology department.

Cleveland explained that part of the reason for expanding the program was to incentivize Napa Valley teens to local careers once they graduate high school.

“We’re kind of setting up a pipeline,” Cleveland said. “In the valley, hospitality is a huge industry and we struggle to kind of ‘grow our own.’ We have to pull from outside for many reasons. We're trying to support that and show students that you can have a viable career in the valley.”

While some alumni of the program choose to pursue other career options after the summer, many do stay on with their industry partners, said Monica Ready, NVUSD’s director of secondary education. According to Ready, more than half of students are offered jobs with their employers after completing the program.

One such student is Samantha Cruz, who graduated from American Canyon High School last month. Cruz was enrolled in the Resorting to Opportunity track in 2022, when she was paired with mentor Tami Douglas at the Silverado Resort and Spa.

Douglas, the director of human resources at Silverado, said that resort has taken on a group of interns each summer since the hospitality track was introduced in 2018. At the resort, interns work a rotation through four major areas of the hospitality industry: housekeeping, maintenance, customer service and food prep, and banquets. They work in each department for two weeks, learning different skills and seeing if any of the departments might be a good fit for them.

Cruz, however, eventually found that the best fit for her was none of the above. She said that she ended up working a few days with Douglas in human resources during one of her rotations and enjoyed it. After the summer, Douglas asked her to stay on as a part-time employee at the resort, and this summer, Cruz is working at Silverado as a human resources assistant and barista.

Cruz said that participating in the Summer Mentor Program helped her decide on a career path. This fall, she will be studying hospitality at Solano Community College as part of a two-year transfer program.

For students like Cruz, the Summer Mentor Program has the potential to change lives, according to Douglas.

“One of my favorite parts about my job is getting to see the transformation in the students,” Douglas said. “A lot of these students have never had a job before. Some of them haven't even had a bank account. ... By the end of the program, they've just grown and evolved so much, and they've learned so many skills that can't be taught in school that really help prepare them for what life is like once you graduate high school.”

While the program has grown since 2017, NVUSD and the education foundation are looking to enroll even more students across more industries in the coming years. The main barrier to doing so, McConnell said, is finding more local businesses willing to take on interns. She said that the more businesses that do hire interns through the program, the better.

Cleveland echoed McConnell, adding that having more students enrolled not only will benefit them but also the community.

“For the community, we're building a peer-to-peer mentorship (program), where students are learning tons of skills, but also ... for the employers, we are building a pipeline where we can feed in students to the multiple industries,” Cleveland said.

