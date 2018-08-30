While it certainly affected those trying to capture photographs of Napa Valley vistas, the smoke and haze from summer wildfires located outside of Napa County hasn’t dramatically impacted local tourism, local visitor experts reported.
At the same time, the smoke did lead to an overall decline in visitor travel statewide, said a news release from Visit California.
According to the tourism agency’s release, 11 percent of travelers said wildfires prompted them to cancel trips to California, representing a loss of $20 million to the state’s tourism economy in July.
Did the haze and smoke hurt Napa County tourism?
“It didn’t help,” said Visit Napa Valley Board Member Stan Boyd.
“It’s a little bit hard to say,” added Clay Gregory, the CEO of Visit Napa Valley.
Both Gregory and Boyd pointed out that visitor data from July shows that revenue for Napa County lodging establishments was up .5 percent — from $42.6 million July 2017 to $42.9 million in July 2018.
Occupancy dropped 5.6 percent in July, “but that is somewhat skewed by the addition of new hotel rooms,” such as Archer Hotel Napa.
Boyd pointed out that while there was an 11 percent decline in visitors statewide, “a significant portion of Napa Valley visitors come from within California.” That doesn’t mean that Napa Valley saw a corresponding 11 percent decline in visitors.
“Maybe to people within a two-hour drive of Napa decided to go to Lake Tahoe or the Central Coast where they weren’t affected as much by the fires,” said Boyd.
In addition, “I think all of the media regionally and nationally about the wildfire situation in California had a definite impact on visitors,” said Boyd.
Of course, October, 2017 was another story.
During that month, when the Napa wildfires raged throughout the county, revenue at area lodging properties declined by 36.6 percent, said Gregory.
Since then, there have been no other such dramatic declines, he said.
“To me, that says that things are going pretty well on the revenue side,” said Gregory.
“In the scheme of things, we feel very fortunate that we rebounded as much as we have after our fires,” Gregory said.
Haze or no haze, Visit Napa Valley has seen a slow annual decline in the number of Welcome Center visitors, following a state and national trend, as younger populations use their mobile devices and international guests are less dependent on official information desks, said Gregory.
July visitors at the Napa Valley Welcome Center was down 12.6 percent year-over-year – from 14,920 to 13,043 visitors.
The Welcome Center is located in the Riverfront complex on Main Street in Napa. That area has seen a number of stores and restaurants close over the past several months, which could account for a drop-off in visitors.
According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, there have been 10 Spare the Air alert days this summer for the Bay Area, which includes Napa County. In July, there was only one Spare the Air day.
The number of days that the air quality exceeded federal standards this summer totals five – all in August.
By comparison, in the summer of 2017, there were 18 Spare the Air days but none in July 2017. The total number of days that air quality exceeded federal standards totaled 20, including 14 due to smoke from wildfires. None of those days occurred in July.
To woo back deterred visitors to Napa Valley, “I think we need to proactively reach out to the major travel centers about the air quality and fire condition,” said Boyd.
“I think it goes back further than just the wildfire season this year. Many people residing on the east coast still think that Napa burned down in last October’s fires,” he said.
“That’s why Clay and the rest of Visit Napa Valley are out on the road, carrying the message that Napa is open for business.
“There is a lot of competition for the national traveler. And unless we are forefront on their mind,” they may make plans to travel elsewhere, said Boyd.
He offered this perspective. “It could be worse,” said Boyd. “We could be Hawaii,” which is facing ongoing volcanic eruptions and the hurricane season.
While the West Coast has dealt with dozens of wildfires in primarily rural areas, the visitor experience remains largely unaffected, said the Visit California news release. The perception that the majority of the region is burning has prompted visitors to cancel trips even in communities hundreds of miles from the fires, read the release.
Across California, Oregon and Washington, a combined total of more than 205 million acres of land mass, less than 1 percent has been affected by fires in 2018. Across all three states, all gateway airports and roads are open. Most tourism regions and icons remain untouched.
“As fires subside and smoke clears away, all Americans can support these communities by visiting fire-impacted areas for vacations this year,” Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson said. “Not only will you have world-class experiences, but you’ll create memories to cherish on the spectacular west coast while also helping your fellow Americans in recovery efforts.”