Summer's story: Napan succumbs to cancer after extended fight

Her husband said he remembers his wife as being very determined. “She tried everything she could," to fight her cancer. "She pushed her own doctors quite a bit. She wouldn’t just take their answer.”

“She didn’t just give up, that’s for sure.”

“I still hope for some kind of miracle, but I don’t expect it,” Mondeau said in a Sept. 2019 interview.

Yes, “There was times when she was getting depressed,” Uhrenholt said.

In that September 2019 interview, Mondeau said that at one point, “The level of depression was so dark; it was hard to imagine that I wouldn’t have been better off dead.”

“It’s a hard thing to tell somebody that’s been given a death sentence that ‘It’s OK,’ because it’s not,” said Uhrenholt.

Even facing such daunting odds, “She didn’t just collapse,” said Uhrenholt. “She didn’t crawl into a hole -- which if she had nobody would have faulted her for it. Yet she didn’t.”

Mondeau was determined to stay positive. Sure, she could wallow in self-pity. “But that’d be giving up," said Mondeau. "I want to live.”