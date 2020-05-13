You are the owner of this article.
Summer's story: Napan succumbs to cancer after extended fight
Even though she was fighting cancer that had spread within her body, Summer Mondeau held out hope of celebrating her 56th birthday this Sept. 11.

Unfortunately, that wish did not come true.

Mondeau, a Napa resident, wife, mother and friend, died on April 18. She was 55 years, seven months old.

Mondeau had battled breast cancer, not once but twice. Her story was told in a series of stories in the Register in 2018 and 2019.

Yet, “She didn’t give up,” said her husband Eric Uhrenholt. “She didn’t want to die.”

Mondeau was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

After a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and dozens of radiation treatments, Mondeau’s cancer went into remission.

In May 2018, she was forced to confront the disease yet again.

At that time, Mondeau was diagnosed with another form of breast cancer. Called inflammatory breast cancer, it is rare. It’s also more serious than the breast cancer she had in 2005 — ductal carcinoma.

The cancer eventually spread into other parts of her body, including her brain.

Mondeau endured radiation for the cancer in her brain, but ultimately had to stop.

“That just made her really sick,” said her husband. “It was doing more harm than good.”

Her last treatments involved traveling – solo – to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for treatment in a clinical trial.

“It was helping -- not curing but helping,” said Uhrenholt.

Mondeau handled the weekly flights well, said her husband. He had to remain in Napa to run his small business, Diamond Engineering Services.

“She’d get a little tired but honestly, two months ago I would have thought she had another two to five years.”

Unfortunately, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, MD Anderson had to stop Mondeau’s clinical trial.

“They didn’t want her getting sick,” with COVID-19, he said ruefully.

After that, Mondeau’s health rapidly declined, he said.

The family is heartbroken. “Summer was a part of my life for over 33 years,” Uhrenholt said. The couple has two children: Austin, age 24 and Dallas, age 21.

Her husband said he remembers his wife as being very determined. “She tried everything she could," to fight her cancer. "She pushed her own doctors quite a bit. She wouldn’t just take their answer.”

“She didn’t just give up, that’s for sure.”

“I still hope for some kind of miracle, but I don’t expect it,” Mondeau said in a Sept. 2019 interview.

Yes, “There was times when she was getting depressed,” Uhrenholt said.

In that September 2019 interview, Mondeau said that at one point, “The level of depression was so dark; it was hard to imagine that I wouldn’t have been better off dead.”

“It’s a hard thing to tell somebody that’s been given a death sentence that ‘It’s OK,’ because it’s not,” said Uhrenholt.

Even facing such daunting odds, “She didn’t just collapse,” said Uhrenholt. “She didn’t crawl into a hole -- which if she had nobody would have faulted her for it. Yet she didn’t.”

Mondeau was determined to stay positive. Sure, she could wallow in self-pity. “But that’d be giving up," said Mondeau. "I want to live.”

Uhrenholt said that when people ask him today how he and their sons are doing, he's not sure how to reply.

“They seem OK, but their mom died,” Uhrenholt said of his children. “She was a very good mom to our boys,” as well as to a nephew and niece.

“When people ask me how I’m doing, what’s the answer? It sucks and I miss her.”

Mondeau seemed to have confidence in her family's resilience.

“My husband is a great father and they are in a good place,” Mondeau said in a 2018 interview. “They will be OK.”

Mondeau said previously that if there was a silver lining to her diagnosis it was this:

“You get to see how much love there is in the world.”

Mondeau died at home, with her family by her side, said Uhrenholt

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a funeral or memorial service will be held at a future date.

