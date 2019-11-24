Sunday marked the return of skating to Napa for another season, and dozens took to the ice to enjoy a ritual of winter – even amid bright sunshine and still-balmy weather.
A 6,300-square-foot patch of the Napa Valley Expo has become a sheet of ice for Napa on Ice’s ninth season, which will run daily through the Thanksgiving an holiday seasons before closing Jan. 12. While the conditions were fit for T-shirts and shorts – the apparel favored by some of the first day’s visitors – the return of ice skating headlined a holiday-themed weekend for the downtown Napa fairground, where a Christmas-tree lot opened for business and the Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire welcomed craft buyers for a final day.
Since debuting in the fall of 2011 at a downtown parking lot, Napa on Ice has become a regular Christmastime diversion for residents like Miryam Chae, who has brought her daughter Isabelle to the rink season after season.
“It’s once a year that you get this opportunity,” she said while Isabelle glided on her first few laps of the skating season in a tie-dye top and pink helmet. “We moved to Napa in 2011, and that was her first year, and she’s 10 now. I would consider this our annual tradition; my husband and I have been checking the signs, waiting for Day 1. To have this in our neighborhood, this is really cool.”
The combination of ice skating with decidedly un-wintry conditions was a new experience for one family from Bend, Oregon, that was spending Thanksgiving week in Napa. “The ice is a lot more melted but it’s really fun, and you don’t have to wear coats and jackets and stuff,” said Zari Paige, 12, who took to the ice with her twin brother Slater.
“I love it – it’s a little incongruous, but it’s Christmas, California-style,” their mother Julie said while looking on from the lounge tent beside the rink next to Karen Kelly, a Napan whose own 12-year-old twins Franklin and June joined Zari and Slater on skates.
You have free articles remaining.
“I try and come once a year, put on some skates, be brave,” Kelly said with a wry smile. “I’ve already completed my seasonal lap – like to show a little bravery for the twins.”
Napa on Ice’s season debut arrived two days late after the scheduled Friday opening was pushed back due to ice-making issues, according to Nancy Mott, who operates the program and its San Mateo counterpart with her husband Peter, a former Napa City Council member.
Despite the late start, Nancy Mott held out hope for a busier season unmarked by the wildfire smoke and heavy rainfall that held down attendance in 2018-19. Even a forecast of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday does not pose a major threat to early-season skating business, she said.
“Once the ice is built up, it’s not a challenge,” Mott said of Napa on Ice’s refrigerated surface. “It’s difficult to build up ice when it’s sunny or rainy, because it washes away. We’ve got a good base now, so we should be fine by Tuesday.”
In the years since Napa’s skating rink opened, the Motts have seen children who took their first tentative steps on blades – sometimes holding plastic “skate buddies” to stay upright – return each winter, with a few even becoming skate guards watching over others on the ice. (Napa on Ice also is recruiting junior skate guards ages 12 to 15 for the new season, with tryouts scheduled Dec. 1.)
“I’ve seen a lot of the kids start at the downtown rink, and you watch them grow up, and they feel like part of your family,” Nancy Mott said.