A new television series, Hearts of Heroes, will air an episode featuring Napa residents who were rescued by CHP helicopters and other first responders during the devastating Atlas Peak fire in 2017.
The episode will be shown Sunday at noon on the local ABC station KGO.
Hearts of Heroes is an educational docu-series featuring untold heroic stories of emergency responders in the aftermath of Mother Nature’s most destructive events.
Sunday's episode will shine a light on the destructive wildfire that rocked the Atlas Peak community in October of 2017. High winds and altitude made evacuation from the mountain community nearly impossible. However, thanks to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire teams, many rescues were made.