{{featured_button_text}}
Atlas Fire

A view of the Atlas Fire in October 2017.

 Submitted screenshot

A new television series, Hearts of Heroes, will air an episode featuring Napa residents who were rescued by CHP helicopters and other first responders during the devastating Atlas Peak fire in 2017.

The episode will be shown Sunday at noon on the local ABC station KGO.

Hearts of Heroes is an educational docu-series featuring untold heroic stories of emergency responders in the aftermath of Mother Nature’s most destructive events.

Sunday's episode will shine a light on the destructive wildfire that rocked the Atlas Peak community in October of 2017. High winds and altitude made evacuation from the mountain community nearly impossible. However, thanks to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire teams, many rescues were made.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.